NI exam results: Increase in students achieving top A-level grades since last full test year – but fall from pandemic heights

“It is a positive day for these students who, despite the exceptional challenges they faced, have continued to perform well,” says CCEA chief

The proportion of NI students achieving a grade A or above in their AS/A-level has risen to 44% – a significant increase compared to 29.4% in the last full exam year in 2019.

Over 25,000 pupils across Northern Ireland have received their results after successfully sitting the first full year of public examinations since 2019.

Many AS/A-level students this year were sitting public examinations for the first time in circumstances very different to those of the pre-pandemic years.

In 2021, 51% of A-level entries were awarded A* or A grades, a rise from about 45% in 2020.

The approach to grading across all awarding bodies took account of the disruption experienced by students across three academic years.

The Joint Council for Qualifications (JCQ), which comprises the eight main qualifications providers, said a significant package of support was provided to students, schools and colleges in 2022 in recognition of the ongoing challenges they faced as a result of the pandemic.

That meant students may have needed fewer marks to reach a particular grade, or if they were very close to the boundary for a higher grade, they may be looked at more favourably than in previous years.

Leah Scott, Acting Interim Chief Executive of the Council for the Curriculum, Examinations and Assessment (CCEA), congratulated the thousands of GCE students across Northern Ireland receiving their results today.

“It is a positive day for these students who, despite the exceptional challenges they faced, have continued to perform well,” she said.

“These results reflect two years of hard work from our young people, schools, colleges, and the wider school community.

“I pay tribute to their dedication and resilience as we returned to the first full summer examinations since 2019.

“On behalf of everyone at CCEA, I wish all those receiving results today every success for the future and share our thanks to all of those who helped them on this journey.”

Thursday 18th August 2022 Education Minister Michelle McIlveen pictured at Strathearn Girls school with Rachel Lipson after receiving her A level results Photo by Stephen Hamilton /Presseye

JCQ said the evaluation of any previous years’ results “should be approached with caution” due to the differing methods of assessments and circumstances.

For A-level, 14.5% of students achieved the top A* grade, a 6.5 percentage point increase from 2019.

The percentage of entries achieving A* - A increased to 44%, an increase of 14.6 percentage points.

At grades A* - E there was a 0.7 percentage point increase to 99.1%.

Results, in comparison to 2019, increased across grades A* to A this year for both males and females. The gap between genders, at the highest grades, is similar to previous years.

Entries for A-levels in Northern Ireland increased by 1.2% compared to 2021, which is in line with school-age population.

The top five subject choices remain the same with Mathematics continuing to be the subject with the most entries, accounting for just under 1 in 10 entries.

Over one third of A-level entries in Northern Ireland are in STEM subjects (Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics), with the overall STEM entries increasing by 1 percentage point.

Thursday 18th August 2022 Education Minister Michelle McIlveen pictured with Strathearn Girls school Principal Nicola Connery and pupils the girls received their A level results Photo by Stephen Hamilton /Presseye

The number of AS level entries remained stable in Northern Ireland, following a decline in 2019 and 2020.

The fall in AS entries was due to the decoupling of AS from A level qualifications in English Awarding Organisations.

Provisional AS outcomes show 98.2% of candidates achieving A-E grade, an increase of 2.5 percentage points from 2019.