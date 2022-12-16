NI grammars warn of staff cuts as schools face funding crisis

Call for urgent action as sector struggles with rising energy bills and inflation rates

Grammar schools have joined the call for urgent action to address the mounting funding crisis facing the education sector and said the inevitable result will be cuts to teaching staff.

The Governing Bodies Association (GBA), the representative body for the 50 voluntary grammar schools which are attended by almost 50,000 pupils, said schools have faced real-term cuts to their budgets for over a decade and are struggling with rising energy bills, increasing staff costs and record-breaking inflation rates.

A cut of approximately 0.5% to the basic schools budget, as directed by Northern Ireland Secretary of State Chris Heaton-Harris, has resulted in yet another significant real-terms reduction.

Remaining within budget while providing a good standard of education is becoming a financial impossibility for many schools, with around half of all schools already in deficit.

“Yearly cuts, rising costs and the recently announced reduction have compounded the education funding crisis and brought schools to breaking point,” said GBA chairperson Jacqueline Weir.

“The alarming reality is that a significant number of schools are already in deficit and more will begin the next financial year in this position. Schools do not have additional resources that can be scaled back or stopped to adjust for budget cuts. They spend up to 95% of their annual budgets on teaching and support staff, meaning there is simply no room to manoeuvre.

“If schools continue to be inadequately funded, they will be forced to cut teaching and support staff.

“Schools will no longer be able to offer a full breadth of subjects, classes will become unmanageably larger, and schools will suffer from a lack of support, especially for more vulnerable pupils and those with additional needs. Year on year cuts impact negatively on the life chances of our children and young people and they deserve to benefit from a quality educational experience.

“We would urge all Northern Ireland political stakeholders to recognise the grave funding situation in our schools and seek to discuss a way forward before the education system becomes wholly unsustainable.”

There was also a warning from Graham Gault, director of the National Association of Head Teachers, that young people who would have been considering teaching as a career will look elsewhere for employment in the future.

Graham Gault

He said: “Imagine if, a decade ago, they’d told aspiring school leaders we will decimate the support, resource and funding you need to do your job, we will heap unprecedented demand, challenge and workload onto your shoulders and we will reduce your pay by 30%.

“Who would have applied?”

The Secretary of State warned the education sector that it must make the cuts to its “current spending trajectory”.

The Department of Education said last week: “With the growing level of funding pressures year on year, the cumulative impact of the funding decisions that will need to be taken across the sector will undoubtedly have significant implications for children and young people in our schools and other education services, both this year and beyond.

“While the announcement of the 2022-23 budget provides the Department with clarity over the financial resources available for the remainder of this financial year, some very difficult decisions will have to be taken.”