NI head teachers facing ‘chaos’ amid Covid battle and budget cuts, says association chief

The leader of the association for head teachers in Northern Ireland has highlighted the chaos being faced in the education sector amid Covid and financial struggles, with principal reporting “chest pain and freezing pupils and staff” as they struggle to cope.

Graham Gault, the interim director of the National Association of Head Teachers NI, said principals “really need care” amidst the “chaos” of working throughout the pandemic, amongst financial school struggles and other worries.

On Thursday morning, he tweeted: “How our school leaders are continuing to keep going at the moment is beyond me.

“Pre-covid: slashed budgets, significantly reduced provision and dysfunctional support services.

“Covid: 689 consecutive days of crisis management. These people seriously need care.”

He added that one of his association’s members had messaged him to say: “Another day of chaos, chest pain, angry parents, children at home because of no staff and CV [Covid] ripping through the place - as staff and pupils freeze while we burn money on heat like RHI. What’s the point!”

Last week, Public Health Agency (PHA) statistics revealed that virtually every post-primary school in Northern Ireland reported an outbreak of Covid-19 during January.

But since the start of the new school term, almost double the number of new positive cases were reported in primary schools than in post primary.

The infection rate is highest in children aged 10 to 14, according to figures from the Department of Health, with people aged under 19 accounting for 41% of all cases in the past week.

Last month, Mr Gault told the Belfast Telegraph he believes the “disgraceful decimation of school budgets” over the past decade are now coming home to roost and that education is “on a very dangerous path”.

His comments followed a warning from the Department of Education that “extremely difficult” decisions will have to be made as it continues to make ends meet under increasing budget pressures.

And there has been a warning that some projects seen as key to improving the education of children in years ahead will come under threat due to chronic underfunding issues.

The Department of Education has been contacted for a response to Mr Gault’s comments this morning.