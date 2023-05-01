NI integrated education: Department slammed over ‘action plan without any action’

Alliance MLA Kellie Armstrong celebrates at Stormont after her bill on Integrated Education wins in the Assembly (Pic: Jonathan Porter/PressEye, 9th March 2022)

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak used his speech at Queen's University's Agreement25 conference to say integrated education 'should be the norm' in Northern Ireland. (Pic: Press Eye) — © Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye

The Department of Education has been told to ‘get serious’ about the integrated sector after a charity said a newly published strategy amounted to an ‘action plan without any action’.

Integrated AlumNI said the ‘wafer thin’ document, 10 pages and produced on requirement of last year’s Integrated Education Act, falls well short of what was expected.

Released on the day that teachers were taking strike action last week, the publication has been called ‘a small step forward’ by Alliance MLA Kellie Armstrong, who guided the Integrated Education Act through Stormont in the final days before collapse a year ago.

But campaigners have been scathing about the lack of content.

Adam McGibbon, who represented Integrated AlumNI on the Department of Education’s implementation group, said: “After 12 months, the Department has produced a tiny 10-page document, and an ‘action plan’ with no action in it.”

Campaigners highlighted that a similar department strategy on shared education is 140 pages long and that it won’t begin to act on the implementation of the Integrated Education Act until well into 2025.

“This snail’s pace approach is in stark contrast to the support for the expansion of integrated education shared by world leaders on their visits to Northern Ireland in the past two weeks,” Mr McGibbon continued.

“Prime Minister Rishi Sunak suggested that integrated education ‘should be the norm, not the exception’ but many parents and kids still won’t have the choice of an integrated school.”

Michael Lynch from Integrated AlumNI called on the Department of Education to create a new implementation framework and strategy that better reflects the need for urgent action.

“This document lacks ambition and seems to be an attempt to remove accountability,” he said.

“This paper is insufficient in its current form and lacks the necessary detail. We urge the department to develop a new, more comprehensive plan that outlines clear goals and actionable steps and we would welcome the opportunity to be consulted in the redrafting.”

Peter Osborne, chairman of the Integrated Education Fund, said his organisation was left disappointed that the document “hasn’t yet met the requirements” of the Integrated Education Act.

“At this stage we hope the department fulfils its obligation to consult widely and pro-actively with integrated schools, parents and pupils.

“There is a social and economic imperative in ending duplication. As we celebrate 25 years since the Good Friday Agreement, I think just about everyone recognises the importance of making this society more cohesive and less divided in the next 25 years.”

Alliance MLA Kellie Armstrong said it was crucial that integrated education recommendations are delivered.

“It is welcome to finally see it,” said Ms Armstrong. “It sets out what the department needs to do to fulfil its duty. It is time it started taking forward actions to do that, such as identifying how parental demand for integrated education will be measured and planned for.

“However, the strategy is not perfect and should be more comprehensive. It also contains mentions of shared education, which is an entirely separate form of education, away from integrated education’s idea of educating children side by side every day.”