NI ministers thank public ahead of Monday's school return

All pupils in both primary and post-primary schools are to return to school after the Easter holiday. (Liam McBurney/PA)

It comes ahead of the easing of lockdown restrictions on a limited basis on Monday, with all pupils in both primary and post-primary schools set to return to classes while outdoor retail and click and collect services will also resume.

Speaking ahead of the full reopening of schools, Robin Swann and Peter Weir also stressed the importance of continuing to follow the public health advice.

Mr Swann said: “The reopening of schools is another step towards the normality that we all want to see. Many sacrifices have been made to get us to this point and I would like to commend the collective effort of the people of Northern Ireland for getting us here.

“However we need to remain cautious in our approach so that we do not undo the hard won progress that we have made. Covid-19 is still present in our communities and therefore it remains as important as ever, that we all follow the public health advice.”

Health Minister Robin Swann

Mr Swann continued: “Understandably children and young people will be looking forward to seeing their friends and classmates again but it’s vital that the safety measures put in place are adhered to.”

Mr Weir said Monday marks a significant milestone for children and young people and for some it will be the first time in the classroom for many months.

Education Minister Peter Weir (Liam McBurney/PA)

“For all of us the priority must be to keep our schools safe and ensure they remain open. For staff and pupils this means following social distancing guidance, good hand hygiene and wearing face coverings where required. Parents and guardians can play their part by wearing a mask when they are picking up or dropping off their child and not congregating around the school gates,” he said.

Mr Weir added that he would continue to support education settings to help them manage the impact of the pandemic: “I will also continue to invest in resources to help pupils who have faced disruption to their learning.”