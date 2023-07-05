NI mum-of-four on the financial pressures of school uniforms: ‘There’s a social divide and stigma’

Mum reveals financial pressures of preparing for her four girls to return to school in September

As a mum-of-four, Carmel Diamond knows more than most about the pressures of kitting out pupils for school.

And as a part-time social worker she’s seen the true extent of the financial burden facing families as they deal with ever increasing costs.

The Bellaghy woman said while she is in a position to budget through the year for what she knows will hit her finances over the summer, not all families are as fortunate.

“I have four girls, all in post-primary school now, with the youngest starting in September,” she said.

“And there’s a huge difference in the cost between primary and post-primary.

“My youngest daughter is moving up from primary school and will need a complete uniform.

“But it’s not as easy as simply handing down from her sisters — uniforms wear out, they need replaced.

“My eldest is moving into lower sixth and that means a whole new style of uniform too.

“Another daughter is at a different school. There are so many things that need to be juggled that your head can start spinning.”

With one daughter at secondary school, Carmel has noticed a huge difference between the uniform costs there compared to grammar school.

“For grammar school, everything is much more expensive,” she said.

“I have told the girls that there are certain treats they will have to go without, but we are lucky, my husband works full-time. There are so many more families I see through my job that just can’t manage to find the money.

“It’s no exaggeration to say that the cost of sending a child to school is harming the education of many young people.

“Some families can’t afford to send their kids to school. They stay home, they’re missing their education.

“And the ones who go to school without the proper uniform are open to bullying and not fitting in. There’s a social divide being widened every year.”

While she does believe uniforms are important to give schools and pupils an identity, she says there needs to be ways found to make them more affordable.

“Without uniforms you run into problems where the kids who have wear the labels, and the kids who haven’t can’t. Again, there’s a social divide and stigma and pressure on parents to make sure their kids have what they need,” she added.

“But when you even look at the price of a tie — double the cost between secondary and grammar schools — perhaps we should all be thinking again.

“Families are going without holidays as they try to budget, but when they start to go without food just to afford sending a child to school, there’s a real problem in society.

“And even though both parents may be in jobs, those are the families which get no support whatsoever and still have to find the extra money.

“Saving for school uniforms has become a year round process for us and runs into thousands when you take into account school contributions, trips, lunches, replacing work uniforms and PE kits, which are all deemed essential.”