NI principals feel ‘let down’ by education body during the pandemic

SDLP survey also finds serious concerns over wellbeing of pupils

School principals are reporting serious concerns over the wellbeing of pupils and criticising the response of education officials during the pandemic, according to a survey by the SDLP.

A majority of 163 principals from across Northern Ireland expressed disappointment with the Education Authority, citing poor communication and little one-to-one support as key reasons.

According to the survey, 68% of principals stated they felt the EA response to the pandemic was not adequate.

Of those surveyed, 89% said that they believe the pandemic "has sharpened educational inequalities in our society".

"Over the last 12 months, I have heard a significant volume of anecdotal evidence from principals, teachers and parents about the impact that the pandemic has had on our school communities and on individual young people," said SDLP education spokesperson Daniel McCrossan MLA.

"The results of the SDLP school leader survey confirm a lot of what we have heard."

The Education Authority and the Department of Education did not immediately respond to questions on t he survey results.

When school leaders were asked whether pupils' education was "significantly disrupted" over the last more than year, 95% answered yes.

Three quarters said they feel the mental health of pupils has deteriorated, while 89% answered yes when asked if they believe the pandemic "has sharpened the educational inequalities in our society".

More than two thirds (68%) do not feel the support they have received from the Education Authority has been adequate.

Mr McCrossan said that a new education minister may be announced in the coming days, but that will be irrelevant if they do not speak to school leaders.

"Listen to their experience and take immediate action to repair the damage done to relationships and the educational journey of our young people," the education spokesman added. "The SDLP will be undertaking more work to support our schools, teachers, parents and young people over the coming weeks."

Over the year, schools closed and reopened several times, at times there was confusion over dates, particularly after Christmas, while examinations for older students were disrupted.

All primary school pupils and those in years 12 to 14 of post-primary returned to school at end of March, ending the staged reopening.

“The move to blended learning and digital classes has been a significant challenge," said Mr McCrossan.

"So it may come as no surprise that 95% of principals believe that pupils have had their education journey significantly disrupted during the pandemic."

He added: “It is deeply concerning, however, that 75% of school leaders believe that the mental health of their pupils has deteriorated over the last 12 months.

"We know that positive mental health can be a significant challenge for many young people at the best of times, it’s clear that we need bespoke intervention to support the mental and emotional resilience of our children as we emerge from this emergency.

“The reports that we have received about the performance of the Education Authority have been stark.

"School leaders said they felt ‘let down and isolated’ by the body responsible for supporting our school communities.

"Many reported poor communication, often hearing new announcements via third hand reports on social media, and virtually no one-to-one support.

"And 68% of principals told us that they felt the EA response to the pandemic was not adequate.”