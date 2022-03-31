NI schools facing drop in psychological support services

Graham Gault, Director of the National Association of Head Teachers in Northern Ireland. Pic: Peter Morrison.

Schools in Northern Ireland are facing a drop in psychological support services for children.

The BBC report that the Education Authority have warned there will be less educational psychologists available to visit schools due to significant pressures on the service and an “unpredicted” increase in demand.

Health Minister Robin Swann had also previously warned that children were likely to need more help for their mental health after the pandemic.

Graham Gault is the director of the National Association of Head Teachers (NAHT) in Northern Ireland.

He said the service was about more than just mental health, helping to assess children for a wide variety of complex needs including autism and dyslexia.

Speaking to Good Morning Ulster, he called it the result of “a failure to invest” in the service and education in general.

“We cannot expect to remove hundreds of millions of pounds from education funding and maintain the same level of service for children,” he said.

Mr Gault said NAHT members were not convinced by claims the shortage had not been predictable.

“There should have been investment in our educational psychologists, and I have to say the educational psychologists we have are outstanding.

“I understand they are really struggling with their workload and devastated themselves because they feel like they are failing children.

“They are not failing children, this is a result of a failure to invest in education”.

A letter to schools from the Education Authority stated: "Unfortunately at this current time the Educational Psychology Service is unable to provide the same level of support this year as in previous years due to the unpredicted rise in referrals to the service at all stages of the code of practice.

"As a result, your educational psychologist will not be able to provide the number of visits to your school that was planned at the start of this academic year.

"I fully understand that this action will cause disappointment and concern for you and for parents of children in your school."