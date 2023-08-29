NI schools need ‘complete mindset change’ over ‘appropriate’ uniform – councillor

Paul Doherty says more parents than ever are using the pre-loved uniform hub in west Belfast as they struggle to cope with the rising cost of school uniforms

There needs to be an urgent change in mindset by schools and boards of governors over school uniforms, according to a Belfast councillor who helps to run a free community uniform hub in west Belfast.

Paul Doherty said this summer has seen more parents than ever use the service, with up to 100 pupils a day being kitted out for the new school term as parents are unable to find the money needed for new uniforms in schools and through traditional high street stores.

And he said the stress levels he has witnessed over the past couple of weeks as parents try to get children ready to return to school have “gone through the roof”.

“I’m seeing the impact every single day,” he said.

“We’ve been running this service for a few years now on the Andersonstown Road, but this year there have been more people than every desperately trying to get what they need to send their children to school.

“They find it distressing,” he added. “No one wants to have to use this service, but for far too many people there’s simply no alternative.”

And he issued an invite to school governors to come along and see what many families are going through as they struggle to afford the necessary uniform for schools.

“I would ask those responsible for setting the cost of uniforms to come along here for a few minutes, speak to people, see the distress the cost of uniform is causing. There needs to be a complete mindset change from our schools on what they deem appropriate uniform.

“This morning (Bank Holiday Monday) the queue of parents has stretched right down the street. Many are having sleepless nights over how they can afford the cost. It has dominated their whole summer.

“Some are even in a position where they are not able to send their children to school as they can’t afford the uniform required. No family should be in that position, but that’s the reality we’re dealing with.

“The whole situation is proving very difficult. There’s a mental health implication for families who have no alternative other than using the service we provide and we are trying to create a safe space for them to come here and see if they can get what they need to allow their children to go to school.

“There are immediate fixes which can help. Schools need to relax their uniform policies to allow children who don’t have what they deem appropriate uniform to attend. In the longer term, price caps are essential. The thought of spending almost £50 on a branded piece of sportswear, when there are alternatives available for a fraction of the cost, needs to end.

“But we can’t forget about the impact this is having on working families who do not receive any financial benefits. They have faced mortgage hikes of up to £400 a months and they are still expected to find the extra money for the cost of uniforms.

“We’re open here from 9.30am-1pm Monday to Saturday and the parents keep on coming,” he added.

“We will help wherever we can, but until the mindset changes, things are only going to get worse.”