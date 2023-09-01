NI schools to be checked as defective concrete raises safety concerns

A number of schools in England have been forced to shut after concrete prone to collapse was identified.

Surveys are underway to investigate the extent of RAAC in NI's schools

Structural surveys are underway to investigate whether defective concrete is present in Northern Ireland schools, the Department of Education have said.

It comes after the UK Government confirmed on Thursday that around 104 schools or educational settings in England found with Reinforced Autoclaved Aerated Concrete (RAAC) were forced to close or had their services disrupted.

RAAC is a lightweight, precast, cellular concrete building material made from quartz sand, calcined gypsum, lime, portland cement, water and aluminum powder.

It started being used predominantly in public sector roof construction in the UK and parts of Europe in the 50s and continued to be used until the 90s.

The material has been found to have structural issues that means it begins to deteriorate after 40 or 50 years, meaning that much of the RAAC that remains in buildings is now at risk of causing a collapse.

Previously remediation was required when RAAC was in critical condition, but the Department for Education in England has said it is taking a “cautious approach” and recommended all RAAC be removed.

"In most cases it will be just a few buildings or a few rooms, or just a cupboard. But in some cases it will be the whole school. And in those circumstances we will be finding alternative accommodation,” said UK Education Minister Nick Gibb.

In Northern Ireland, the Department of Education has said schools will be contacted by the Education Authority if there are any issues with RAAC.

“The Department of Education has commissioned the Education Authority to carry out structural surveys to ascertain the extent to which RAAC may be present in schools across Northern Ireland,” said a spokesperson.

"This work is being taken forward as a matter of urgency to ensure that any necessary mitigations are put in place promptly.

“Schools will be contacted by the Education Authority as work progresses.”