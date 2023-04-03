NI segregated education system ‘costing an additional £226m a year’

Additional £226m a year being spent to preserve the ‘price of past division’, says report

Segregated education in Northern Ireland is coming at an additional cost of more than £600.000 a day, according to experts at Ulster University.

The startling figure was revealed in the latest in a series of Transforming Education reports from the UNSECO Education Centre at UU.

Over a year, that means the Department of Education is spending around £226m to preserve the system in its current divided state.

“The price of past division, and its consequences in the present day, can be measured in financial, social and even environmental costs,” said one of the paper’s authors Dr Stephen Roulston, Research Fellow at the Centre.

“Our research would estimate the total additional cost of maintaining a divided education system at £226m each year, or over £600,000 every day of the year.

“Societal divisions persist and continue to cost our economy, define our confrontational politics and blight the lives of many of the people who live here. These costs can also be seen in our education system, where division, separation and duplication all add unnecessary and increasingly unaffordable costs.

“Consequently, funding which could be spent directly on educating children and young people is wasted.

“There will be some cost to addressing difference, reforming school structures, reorganising governance of schools, preparing teachers to engage with contentious issues with their learners and investigating alternatives to our divided education system,” he added.

“The alternative — continued division and communal distrust and all the social and economic impacts that may engender — may well be more costly. The question is not ‘can we afford to address this?’ Instead, it should be ‘can we really afford not to?”’

The report comes as Northern Ireland looks back over 25 years of the Good Friday Agreement, which acknowledged that the enduring sectarian segregation of schools needed to be addressed in the long-term interests of building a shared and peaceful future.

A quarter of a century later around 93% of pupils still attend schools that reflect the divided nature of society here.

The report says this has a high social cost and that in an era of austerity and increasing costs, segregation “is a costly luxury”.

“Services are duplicated throughout the system,” it says.

“There are two teaching colleges; one which specifically prepares those who aspire to teach in Catholic schools and another which has historically provided teachers for state (de facto Protestant) schools.

"Each side has their own state-funded bureaucracy to manage the schools that they control.

“While many schools struggle to fill all of their vacant desks, in the largely rural environment of NI, buses regularly pass one perfectly adequate school in order to ferry pupils to another that better reflects their assumed national/cultural identity.

“At the same time, in a vain attempt to patch up, the Government pumps large sums of additional money into the educational system to create opportunities for schools from the two traditions to work together.”