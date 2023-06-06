NI sex education curriculum to be updated with information about access to abortion and contraception services

Regulations will educate pupils aged 11-16 on how to prevent a pregnancy, the legal right to an abortion and access to relevant services

What is actually taught about sex education in NI at present is a matter for each school to decide based on their school ethos. Stock photo.

The UK government is updating the requirements for Relationship and Sexuality Education (RSE) curriculum in Northern Ireland, the Secretary of State confirmed on Tuesday.

Chris Heaton-Harris said “it is fundamental for their wellbeing that adolescents in Northern Ireland have access to age-appropriate, comprehensive and scientifically accurate education on sexual and reproductive health and rights that covers access to abortion and contraception”.

The Northern Ireland Office said that Mr Heaton-Harris is under a statutory duty under the Northern Ireland (Executive Formation) Act 2019 to implement recommendation 86(d) of the Report of the Committee on the Elimination of Discrimination of Women (CEDAW).

Read more Cara Hunter calls for meeting over lack of progress on sexual education in NI schools

These regulations will amend previous local education laws, in relation to Key Stage 3 and 4 pupils (those aged 11 to 16).

The new regulations will also place a duty on the Department of Education to issue guidance on the content and delivery of the curriculum, to be provided by 1 January, 2024.

The department will further be under a statutory duty to make regulations about the circumstances in which at the request of a parent, a pupil may be excused from receiving that education, or specified elements of it.

“Consultation with parents on Relationship and Sexuality Education is already common practice in Northern Ireland and we expect the Department of Education to ensure schools afford parents the opportunity to review relevant materials,” a statement from the Northern Ireland Office continued.

“The regulations, in practice, will result in educating adolescents on issues such as how to prevent a pregnancy, the legal right to an abortion in Northern Ireland, and how relevant services may be accessed.

This should be done in a factual way that does not advocate, nor oppose, a particular view on the moral and ethical considerations of abortion or contraception.”

Read more Ulster University apology to academics over segregated education report

Mr Heaton-Harris added: “Today I have made regulations that will amend the Education (Northern Ireland) Order 2006, and the Education (Curriculum Minimum Content) Order (Northern Ireland) 2007 to introduce compliant education, in line with recommendations from the Committee on the Elimination of Discrimination Against Women.

“I look forward to working with the Department of Education to ensure the delivery and implementation of these measures, which will include meaningful engagement with young people, teachers and parents.”

The announcement comes after SDLP Children and Young People spokesperson, Cara Hunter, called for a meeting with the Secretary of State two months ago, regarding a commitment to introduce compulsory, uniform RSE for young people across NI.

Read more Plan heralded as new start for NI education in tatters two years later

Last month, the Council for the Curriculum, Examinations and Assessment (CCEA) published age-appropriate guidance to schools, about educating pupils on topics such as pornography, sexually transmitted infections (STIs), periods and transgender issues.

The updated information is not mandatory and is part of CCEA's expanded RSE resources.

Currently, each school in Northern Ireland is required by the Department of Education to teach RSE to pupils.

However, what is actually taught about RSE at present is a matter for each school to decide based on their school ethos.

Last year, the Belfast Telegraph spoke to a number of local campaigners that have called for a standardised sex education curriculum to be taught in NI classrooms for years.