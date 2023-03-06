NI students dropping out of courses as they can’t afford costs: survey

Students in Northern Ireland are left with an average of just £29.30 a week to live on, a survey warns today.

It also shows a 50% rise in the number of students dropping out of courses in higher and further education as it is proving too expensive.

And there are fears the crisis will only deepen in the year ahead with further and higher education facing a further reduction in budget from the Department for the Economy, meaning more students are likely to be priced out of continuing their education.

The details emerge in a new ‘Cost of Survival’ study from the NUS-USI union.

It is now calling for urgent support for students in higher and further education, with accommodation costs accounting for 81.7% of the maximum amount available for undergraduate student loans, leaving little left in the bank to pay for essentials like food, transportation and energy costs.

The research was published today and says that whilst many students are juggling part time jobs, most will meet the definition of a low-income household, which is currently classified as less than 60% of the national average wage.

Despite this, the majority are not eligible for benefits that other low-income households can access, including some of the recent cost of living payments.

The findings are supported by reports from universities and colleges of huge increases in food bank referrals, provision of heat banks and backpacks of hygiene products to students.

Some institutions have also made payments to their student population in recognition of the extremely challenging financial circumstances they are facing.

NUS-USI President, Chloe Ferguson, said the scale of the financial crisis facing students is having a major impact on decisions whether to continue their education.

“This report lays bare the scale of the financial crisis facing student populations in Northern Ireland right now,” she said.

“Rising prices driven by high levels of inflation are having a massive impact on society as a whole. Our students have told us that for them, it is not about the cost of living, but the cost of survival.

“The stark reality is that many students are left unable to heat or eat; unable to pay rent; unable to afford the transport costs to get them to their university or college; and increasingly, unable to continue with their studies.

“When you look at someone on an apprenticeship potentially having to pay up to £600 for equipment just to get started you can really see where the problems lie. For too many it’s an unaffordable option, so it’s not an option at all.

“We believe education should be accessible to all but what we are seeing lately is too many steps being taken in the wrong direction.”

She said the increase in public transport costs, which take effect from today, is “yet another blow to already decimated student budgets”.

“If our politicians are serious about growing the economy and delivering wellbeing then it is imperative that our students are supported and that education is accessible to all,” she added.