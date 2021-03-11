NI students facing 'violent stream' of tests and exam conditions will be 'dangerous for mental health'

A Level and GCSE pupils could be facing more exam pressure than ever when they return to the classroom on March 22 - despite not having any formal exams to sit this summer.

And students have called on Northern Ireland exams body CCEA to immediately revisit the grading guidelines issued to schools last week, saying what awaits students is "a violent stream" of tests and the conditions will be "dangerous for mental health".

The new arrangements introduced by CCEA following the cancellation of exams could leave some pupils facing 40 'exam standard' assessments in a six-week period to provide evidence for teacher grading.

CCEA is demanding teachers grade pupils from four pieces of evidence, but much of the work produced during lockdown may not qualify despite previous assurances from the Department of Education.

CCEA said: "The evidence used must be at the level of the qualification being graded and generated during the teaching period of the specification."

According to Cormac Savage, president of the Secondary Students Union NI, pupils will go into the exam standard tests without the same quality of learning as previous pupils.

He urged more trust to be placed in teachers.

"Some of this guidance from CCEA is so out of touch with schools and students," he told Stormont's Education Committee yesterday. "There is a blitz of assessments and that's going to be dangerous for mental health, sending students in to do these assessments without having the same quality of teaching.

"This guidance needs to be immediately altered to include homework essays as evidence.

"Students were told my the Education Minister that work completed during the lockdown would contribute towards grades. Now under CCEA guidance, they say that's not good evidence.

"Students have been working harder than ever to safeguard their grades. Now, after being told that work would contribute, CCEA - on a Friday evening in March - say it won't. That's totally demoralising. We were told 'These are not exams and should not be treated as such'.

"Now, students are told they may sit four assessments under exam conditions - a far cry from the spirit of the Minister's announcement to the Assembly.

"The timeframe is detrimental to students. Teachers are required to have documentation, data collation and paperwork sent to CCEA in May. But schools are unable to sit assessments in the 'controlled' (exam) setting the guidance recommends during closures and the two week Easter break.

"It means some students could potentially have as many as 40 exams in the period between mid-April and late May, based on the recommended four exam condition assessments for an example of 10 GCSE subjects.

"Work done in lockdown cannot meet the recommended 'controlled' conditions new CCEA guidance demands."

SDLP education spokesperson Daniel McCrossan said there was too much "messing" over the last year and that had caused unnecessary stress and anxiety.

"There has been a lack of leadership or understanding by CCEA and the Education Minister, both of whom are out of touch with young people, and with reality," he said.

"We have two choices. We can lead from the front, or sit at the back. Unfortunately too many Executive ministers have been sitting at the back of the bus when they should have been driving and that is not acceptable.

"CCEA is self regulating and out of touch," he continued. "They are not learning from their mistakes. They have put a huge amount of pressure on all young people and it's unforgivable."

A spokesperson for CCEA said: "The knowledge, expertise and professionalism of teachers and school leaders are key to the success of this process. CCEA recognises the burden of responsibility that this task places on to teachers and is committed to providing as much support and guidance as possible so that they can work with confidence to arrive at grades that reflect their student's knowledge this year."