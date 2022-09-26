NI students struggling during cost of living crisis: ‘You worry about what you’re spending’

Staying at home and avoiding nights out just some of the measures taken

While households are affected by the increased price of energy bills, fuel and food, cash-strapped students are also hit with these hikes, but often feel forgotten.

The price of student accommodation has risen 61% over the last 10 years and now almost a third of students are left with only £50 a month after rent and bills, according to an NUS survey.

Students have long been stereotyped as jobless party animals who haven’t a care in the world — is this really the student experience in 2022?

We asked Queen’s University, Belfast students how the cost-of-living crisis has affected their studies, and part-time jobs, living at home and cutting down on nights out seem to be part of a growing trend.

Cara Morgan (18) told us she wasn’t able to leave home this year because of money worries.

Cara Morgan

She said: “Everything’s completely gone up, even trying to get the bus into here. I wasn’t able to move out this year because people can’t afford even to move out as students, which is a big thing.

“Everywhere that I’d be able to afford is completely gone within seconds of it being uploaded.”

Cara thinks she’s losing out on the student lifestyle.

“It’s not the same as what my big sisters would have had 10 years ago. Everything’s gone up.”

Cara has a part-time job. She said she worried about balancing her job with her studies but “it has to be done”.

As for partying, Cara said: “I don’t really go out that much because it’s all just very expensive at the minute. But I try to find the cheaper nights out.”

Sophie McMurray (20) also works part-time to fund her studies.

Sophie McMurray

“I work a job at the weekends that pays well and I’ve got my student finance. With the actual cost of food and things, you do notice,” said Sophie.

“If I didn’t have that job and the student finance, I wouldn’t be able to afford it. There isn’t a lot of treats.”

Bronagh McAllister (19) thinks that frivolous spending is now a thing of the past.

Bronagh McAllister

She said: “You need to be worrying about what you’re spending. You can’t be buying — not like, useless things — but the way you would go and spend money on nights out, or outfits, or just little things like days out and stuff like that. You’re sort of like, ‘I can’t really do that anymore’.”

Annie Press (18) said: “I feel like you definitely have to be more careful about what you spend and when.”

Annie Press

She added: “Some nights I’m going to have to be like, ‘Yeah, I can’t go tonight because I have to pay for dinner.’”

Ciaran Mallon (19) said he has noticed the increased prices at the pumps.

He said: “I think most recently it’s been affecting me with fuel prices. There were a few months there where I wasn’t working and didn’t have student loan, so it was kind of hard to pay for fuel.”

He added: “I guess the prices in shops have gone up quite a lot, which is annoying but apart from that, I guess it doesn’t really affect me as much. I live at home so I don’t have to pay bills or anything.”

Ciaran Mallon

He and his friends had been planning to move out for university, but they weren’t able to find a house that was in budget.

“We were looking for a house to get in the Lisburn Road area but everywhere has been taken up and everywhere else is quite expensive,” he said.

Ciaran, like most of the students we spoke to, has a part-time job.

He said: “The price of a pint is quite dear. I work in a bar myself so I know that the amount that some people spend on nights out and it’s kind of scary.

“You cut costs where you can, so if you can find a cheaper way to go out, you certainly do.”

The Russell Group of research universities, which Queen’s is a part of, has called for an increase in hardship funding and an immediate uplift in maintenance loans to match inflation. While the current rate of inflation is 9.9%, maintenance loans only increased by 2.3%. According to data from Student Beans, 69% worry about covering basic costs at university.