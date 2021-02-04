NI students to get £500 Covid-19 payment

Queen’s students will be among those to benefit from the payment (Liam McBurney/PA)

Almost 40,000 students at university or in full time education in Northern Ireland will receive a one off £500 payment to mitigate against the disruption caused by Covid-19.

The scheme will cost £22 million and students have been told they can expect payment before the end of March.

The NI Executive agreed the proposal from Economy Minister Diane Dodds on Thursday, the funding coming from a wider package of £37.7m in support

£10.4m is included in the package announced on Tuesday by Finance Minister Conor Murphy for students facing particular hardship

Mrs Dodds said she was “acutely aware” students have experienced significant disruption since the start of the pandemic.

“I am pleased to announce that I have secured £22million from the Executive to fund a one-off discretionary payment of £500 to all students from the UK and EU who are in full time higher education in Northern Ireland, whether that is in a university or further education college setting,” she said.

The majority of students in universities and further education are taking their courses online due to the pandemic and many have been left facing bills for rent for accommodation they have not been able to live in.

Support was also announced to address digital poverty, the provision of safe working, learning and research environments, as well as compensation for universities for a loss in income through rental pauses and releasing students from accommodation contracts.

Students have also faced losing jobs and have been unable to find, work to supplement their income from student loans due business closures during extended periods of lockdown.

Ellen Fearon, president of the student body NUS-USI, said it was a welcome announcement after a difficult year for students.

“So many students have endured financial stress, isolation, academic pressures, housing problems, additional caring responsibilities and digital inequality,” she said.

“Now it’s important that students who are not eligible for this grant, including part-time students and international students, are also financially supported.

Queen’s University President and Vice-Chancellor Prof Ian Greer said the measure will “bolster the range of interventions” already made by the university, including “pausing accommodation contracts”.

Prof Paul Bartholomew, Vice-Chancellor at Ulster University, said the institution “will work closely with the department to distribute these additional funds to our students as soon as possible”.

Education Minister Peter Weir has called on Ulster University to follow the lead of Queen’s by ending rental contracts for students unable to stay on site.