NI students to protest Stormont in call to support health workers

Hundreds of students from across Northern Ireland are expected at Stormont on Monday afternoon as they call on ministers to provide promised support for the health and social care sector.

The National Union of Students-Union of Students in Ireland (NUS-USI), Ulster University Students’ Union, and Queen’s University Belfast Students’ Union will be joined forces to back the Support Student Health Heroes campaign.

In the wake of the pandemic, the campaign calls for government action to ensure adequate financial support for students, and in turn the current and future health and social care services.

The students are urging all to join in fighting for the overdue and much deserved financial provision needed.

The protest comes as the campaign gathers momentum following a week of action held at the end of August which garnered public and cross-party support.

Despite this, the response from senior ministers has left students disappointed, leaving the need for follow up action.

“It’s an issue affecting everyone across the region,” said Ellen Fearon, NUS-USI President, who had a direct message for the Heath and Economy Ministers.

“The students we’re out fighting for this week have been working on the frontline and are the future of our NHS,” she said.

“It couldn’t be more vital to see the Health and Economy Ministers step up and support them as they deserve.

“If you heard a few of the stories we’ve had from student nurses and social workers who are really struggling to get by, you’d be just as horrified.

”We all need to get involved in fighting for these students and demand better from Minister Swann and Minister Lyons.”

The protest will take place at 3pm on Monday and will demands that the NI Executive provides a bursary increase for nursing and midwifery students to reflect current living costs.

They are also calling for a widening of access to financial support available for all social work students and that a full review is conducted into the access to finance available for Allied Health Professional students.

And they are urging for fully funded Graduate Entry Medicine courses to be provided in Northern Ireland in line with Scotland’s accelerated programme.