NI teachers face unemployment risk over funding programme uncertainty

Uncertainty over the future funding of the Engage Programme is putting teacher's jobs at risk

More than 1,000 teachers could find themselves out of employment in Northern Ireland at the start of next term if no decision is urgently made on the future funding of the Engage Programme

That’s the stark reality facing teachers whose careers are hanging in the balance as head teachers have just three weeks left to plan for the new academic year.

With no guarantee that funding for the programme, which was hailed as incredibly beneficial for pupils who had missed so much time in the classroom due to Covid-19 closures, it’s feared many new teachers who had been employed under the scheme could seek permanent positions abroad where they can earn higher salaries or leave the teaching profession altogether.

Liam McGuckin, principal at Greenisland Primary, said lack of clarity over the funding is spreading uncertainty through all schools.

“There are just three weeks left in this school year. We have to be able to plan for next year but we can’t do it,” he said.

“It’s right across the board. We were able to bring in teachers — probably over a thousand across all schools, to help with the Engage Programme. We are not in a position to say whether they will have a job next year or not.

“We’d at least like to let them know one way or another.”

In January the Department gave head teachers formal permission to re-assign substitute teachers who had been delivering the Engage programme to classroom duties in a bid to alleviate the pressure on staff shortages.

“What it helped us to do was free up teachers to take smaller group lessons with children who needed a little extra help and reassurance,” said Mr McGuckin, who is also president of the National Association of Head Teachers (NAHT).

“But before the programme was extended in March, we were in the same position until we heard through Twitter on a Saturday morning that the programme was to be extended.

“That was another case of head teachers being the last to find out. What we need now from the Department is a decision. It was very welcome to see that school meals will be extended over the summer months, but can there not be a decision on other pressing issues like Engage as well?”

The Department has not yet responded to a request for comment.