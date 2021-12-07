NI teachers 'in tears' dealing with Covid crisis in schools

Schools are suggesting they will struggle to stay open as Covid cases rise

***School budget problems** Maghaberry Primary School principal Graham Gault who claims schools struggling with budget over lack of leadership with no Stormont. Pic by Peter Morrison

Teachers are going to work weary and tearful as they struggle to keep schools open as the number of Covid cases continues to rise.

Stormont’s education committee has been told that teachers have been treated as ‘miracle workers’ by those who do not have any practical understanding of the school environment.

With Covid cases soaring and some classes and year groups having to be sent home amid a severe shortage of substitute teachers, union officials have been giving evidence to MLAs on the problems they have been facing.

Committee members were warned that the future of the teaching profession could be at stake, with fears that those previously interested in taking up the profession and eventually becoming school leaders of the future may be turned away from classrooms, as a lack of clear, concise guidance from the Department of Education has left current teachers working in the dark.

On Monday, the Education Minister reinforced the message that there are currently no plans to close schools early ahead of Christmas despite them struggling with high numbers of Covid cases and staff absences.

Michelle McIlveen admitted school attendance figures are not as high as her Department would like, but urged schools to continue to follow public health guidelines, having sent a circular to all principals on Monday afternoon.

Schools have been told they can move to remote learning for some pupils on a temporary basis when a class has been advised to self-isolate due to Covid-19 or when there are not enough teachers or support staff to operate.

However they have been told there are other circumstances in which they should not move to remote learning, including to facilitate Christmas holidays.

The availability of substitute teachers has also been stretched, and where replacements can be found there are concerns pupils in exam years are not getting the continuity of education they need.

“We are weary,” the Ulster Teachers’ Union’s Alison Steen told the committee members.

“Teachers are tearful. We’re going to break a little bit. There’s only so much we can do. There’s an uneasiness at the minute. It’s a very scary world.”

Marie O’Shea from the Irish National Teachers’ Organisation added: “Staff are tired. I’ve never spoken to so many with their backs against the wall.”

Graham Gault, president of the National Association of Head Teachers, told MLAs: “Teachers are really struggling. We went into this pandemic already stretched with workloads. Those issues have intensified many times.

“I fear for recruitment and retention of people in school leadership in the future.

“When young folk are looking at our school leaders at the moment, the terms under which they’re working including the fact that there are totally open-ended contracts which mean anything can be asked of them and there’s no cap on safe working hours, then why would you do it?

“As we come out of this there needs to be some serious thought about the wellbeing of people in school leadership,” he said.

Maxine Murphy-Higgins from the NASUWT said all unions still believe the best place for all children is in school.

“That is the starting point,” she said. “But we also believe it has to be done safely.

“We ask the Department and the Executive to give instructions that mass gatherings must not happen. Schools are under pressure from communities to have business as normal.

“We understand that schools are competing for pupils. They will want open days and evenings. We are aware of one school holding an open event on Friday with 500 pupils and their families arriving. As of today there is no risk assessment completed."

Dr Gault told the committee that since the Public Health Agency took over contact tracing the rates of transmission have increased “many, many times”.

“The current arrangements are contributing to these very high rates,” he said.

“The environment in schools is conducive to the spread of this virus.

“Then we have the staffing crisis,” he continued. “We ask again that the minister looks at redeploying, temporarily and as a matter of urgency, qualified teachers from across the system.

“There are plenty in the Education Authority, the CCEA and elsewhere who could be used on a very short term basis.

“Messaging from the Department heeds to be that it is very far from business as usual.”

Graham Montgomery from the Association of School and College Leaders added that much of the pressure on schools is coming from the fact that schools are trying to run as normal as possible.

"I’d ever seen as much positivity as at the start of this school year,” he said.

“But stakeholders assume we can deliver whatever they want. We are continuing to try to give our children as normal an education as possible and that, ironically, is what causing the added stress.”