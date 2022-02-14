NI university staff begin 10-day strike action over pay and ‘brutal’ pension cuts

Staff at both Queen’s and Ulster University will begin 10 days of industrial action this morning, escalating a dispute over pension cuts and deteriorating pay and work conditions.

They are among 44 institutions across the UK taking strike action, including The Open University in Northern Ireland, and will be joined by 24 further university campuses next week, with over a million students likely to be affected.

The University and College Union (UCU) said employees were left with no option after university leaders “failed staff and students” by providing no resolution to grievances.

The union said university employers have refused to withdraw cuts to the Universities Superannuation Scheme (USS) or accept UCU’s compromise proposals which would have seen staff and employers pay slightly more to protect benefits and resolve the pension dispute.

Union demands include a £2,500 pay increase for all staff.

Last week the pension scheme trustee USS, which runs the scheme, confirmed UCU’s proposals are viable and implementable. Proposals from Universities UK, which represents 140 British universities, will see 35% cut from the guaranteed retirement income of members, and are set to be formalised on February 22.

A further dispute is over a 20% real terms pay cut over the past 12 years.

Unions also say over 50,000 staff are affected by unmanageable workloads, pay inequality and the use of exploitative and insecure contracts.

“The action is down to vice chancellors who have failed staff and students,” said UCU general secretary Jo Grady.

“They have pushed through brutal pension cuts and done nothing to address falling pay, pay inequality, the rampant use of insecure contracts and unmanageable workloads.

“Throughout these disputes, our union has offered simple solutions that would avert industrial action and benefit the sector in the long-term, but time and again employers have chosen to continue pushing staff to breaking point, all whilst the sector continues to bring in tens of billions of pounds each year.

“To avoid this industrial action all vice chancellors had to do was accept UCU’s viable pension proposals and take action over worsening pay and working conditions. That they didn’t is an abject failure of their leadership.

“Students are standing by our members because they don’t want to be taught by staff who are overworked and underpaid. They know that this sector, which is awash with money, can afford to treat staff with dignity. As 10 days of action begins today vice-chancellors urgently need to get around the table and help UCU resolve these disputes.’

Seven days of strike action will take place from February 14-18 and on February 21-22. Three further days are planned from February 28 to March 2.

The union maintains universities can more than afford to meet the demands of staff. University finance figures, from 2019/20, show total income across the sector was £41.9bn with reserves of £46.8bn.

Ulster University said: “Whilst we had hoped that this national dispute could be resolved without industrial action, preparations have been made to minimise potential disruption on our campuses.

"Everything possible is being done to safeguard both the student and staff experience.”

Queen’s University said: “This is primarily a national dispute that the University cannot resolve unilaterally. However, there are some issues such as casualisation that the University continues to work constructively with local UCU representatives on.”