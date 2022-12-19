NIO’s new education pack for schools to mark Good Friday Agreement 25 years on

Important young people learn about peace deal: Heaton-Harris

Secretary of State Chris Heaton-Harris views the Belfast (Good Friday) Agreement at The National Archives in London

A new educational package telling the story of the Good Friday Agreement has been compiled by the Northern Ireland Office to help schools mark the 25th anniversary of the peace deal.

It includes lesson plans and activities, as well as a school assembly pack featuring an animated video.

It will be made available to teachers, parents and youth workers across the UK next year.

It’s part of the NIO’s programme of anniversary events.

Signed and sealed: the Good Friday Agreement

Secretary of State Chris Heaton-Harris said: “It is immensely important that young people in Northern Ireland and right across the UK learn about the significance of the internationally renowned agreement. Peace is precious. Young people will write the next chapter in Northern Ireland’s story and these resources will enable them to engage with the anniversary and appreciate the gains made from the Agreement.

“The 25th anniversary of the Agreement offers a real opportunity to bring all communities together to look to the future, and consider how we can build on the remarkable progress Northern Ireland has made this past quarter century.

“I’d like to thank The National Archives, the advisory board, and young people who will be involved in this project for their dedication to telling Northern Ireland’s story over the past 25 years.”

Mr Heaton-Harris visited The National Archives in London to meet the historians and educators who are developing the package in conjunction with teachers and other educational experts, where he also viewed the original signed copy of the Agreement and other related official records.

The free, optional resources will explain events to school children and young people in an age appropriate, factual manner, allowing them to reflect on our journey from conflict to peace since 1998.

The opening page of the Good Friday Agreement

The National Archives will create an advisory board made up of academics and teachers who have experience and understanding of the peace deal, and will be working with young people to tell the story.

Jeff James of The National Archives said the project offers a real opportunity to bring all communities together in partnership to look to the future.

“These resources will be created by people who have lived through the process for those young people who are the future of Northern Ireland,” he said.

“They will have a key role in supporting and maintaining peace and prosperity in Northern Ireland, and it’s right that they learn about the Belfast (Good Friday) Agreement’s significance to their communities.

“Archives sit at the heart of our collective understanding: who we are, where we came from, and where we are going, and this project illustrates the potential in archival collections to enrich our collective understanding.”

The educational package is based on official records and primary source materials.

Classroom exercises and assembly packs will be made available online in early 2023.