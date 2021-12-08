NI’s Catholic schools ‘have always been inclusive’, head of sector claims

Catholic schools are “amongst the most diverse” in Northern Ireland and “a fundamental part of our shared and diverse future”, the head of the sector has said.

The comments by Gerry Campbell, Chief Executive of the Council for Catholic Maintained Schools (CCMS), comes as a bill on integrated education continues through Stormont, with churches criticised for the role they continue to play in education in Northern Ireland.

“Many faith-based schools welcome a diverse range of pupils,” said Mr Campbell.

“Catholic schools are and always have been inclusive – 44% of primary and 29% of post-primary schools are Catholic Maintained schools. When added to Catholic Managed Voluntary Grammar figures, enrolment equates to 44.7% of the school age population.

“Fifty-three percent of all newcomer children also attend Catholic schools, arguably making Catholic schools amongst the most diverse and valued in Northern Ireland.

“Faith-based schools exist internationally because parents have the right to choose education in line with their religious and philosophical convictions.”

Read more Northern Ireland schools still divided despite £1bn spent on tackling issue

Mr Campbell said a call for a ‘one size fits all’ education system to provide a cure for all that’s wrong in society is misguided.

“It is contradictory to argue that our education system does not reflect a maturing and diverse society by suggesting that diversity can only be achieved if we remove the diversity of choice that currently exists,” he said.

“Catholic schools listen, encourage constructive dialogue, and support the development of mutual understanding; in so doing, they enhance local communities and provide the opportunity for holistic growth.

“Catholic schools play a significant role in breaking down barriers through innovative shared education programmes and in partnership with all sectors.

“The Independent Review of Education provides an opportunity to present proposals that will deliver a high-quality education system for future generations,” he said.

“A diverse society is enriched by diversity in its educational provision. We believe that no sector should be set above any other in terms of recognition and support.

“CCMS recognises the need to be progressive to ensure that every child has equal access to reach their full potential and contribute to building a strong economy.

“Are Catholic Schools a relic of our divided past or more accurately a fundamental part of our shared and diverse future?”