NI’s Department of Economy to fund 50 Masters degrees at Ulster University

Ulster University is offering 50 new Master’s Degree studentships for 2021/22 through Department for the Economy support.

Funded through the department’s Postgraduate Award Scheme, each student undertaking the one year taught Master’s programme will have their fees paid and receive a £10,000 bursary payment.

The university said the bursaries will help to deliver the vital skills needed to enable a range of sectors to respond to and emerge from the pandemic, support confident economic recovery and build rewarding careers.

Reflecting the priorities in the Department for the Economy’s 10X Economy Vision, and the ambitions of the transformational City Deals for Belfast and the North West, the courses offered are aligned to exciting and progressive opportunities for growth and recovery in key sectors including: Digital, ICT and Artificial Intelligence; Advanced Manufacturing and Engineering; Personalised Medicine, Pharmaceutical Sciences; Geographical Information Systems; Fashion and Retail Management; Animation; Digital Marketing Communication; and Leadership.

Professor Brian Murphy, Interim Dean, Academic Business Development at Ulster University said the scheme will open opportunities for students who may otherwise have been unable to afford them.

“We are delighted to offer these fully-funded studentships that will open up opportunities for students who may otherwise be unable to take up a Master’s programme for financial reasons. They will provide highly-skilled, industry-ready graduates across a range of sectors as they recover and grow following the pandemic,” he said.

Economy Minister Paul Frew added that the scheme will have long term effects as the Northern Ireland economy seeks to recovery from the effects of Covid-19.

“This initiative is particularly welcome in Northern Ireland’s centenary year as we look ahead,” Mr Frew said.

“These funded studentships and bursaries will support the pipeline of skills the economy needs as we recover from the pandemic, and also support the skills policy objectives set out in my department’s 10X Economic vision.

“I urge anyone who is interested and eligible to apply for this excellent opportunity.”

The bursaries are part of a package of up to £1.8m in funding for 100 bursaries for additional Master’s courses in 2021/22 administered by Ulster University and Queen’s University Belfast.