NI’s first fully accessible soft play for kids with learning disabilities opens

(L-R)Mary Connor (Founder of Sensory Kids), Chris Flynn (Centre Director at The Junction), Gavin McBride (Head of Infrastructure Planning, Department of Communities) and Kathryn Davidson (Founder of Sensory Kids)

Northern Ireland’s first fully accessible soft play facility has opened at The Junction Retail and Leisure Park in Antrim.

Sensory Kids’ new location will include a fully accessible soft play for children with Autism spectrum disorder (ASD), a sensory stimulation room for younger children and a separate room for adults with ASD.

It has been able to grow its offering due to recent funding from Children in Need and the Department of Communities (DfC) Access and Inclusion Programme.

Upsizing by nearly three times the size of its previous space in Broughshane, the charitable organisation will now operate from a 6,957sq ft unit at the Lotus Property-owned scheme and will specialise in helping children with learning difficulties, developmental disabilities and sensory impairments.

Sensory Kids will also be running a pre-school nursery at The Junction as well, thanks to funding received from RTE’s Late Late Toy Show.

Founder of Sensory Kids, Kathryn Davidson said: “Moving to The Junction is a huge step forward for us.

“We have been operating for over nine years but the demand for fully accessible and sensory services is only growing and we needed a much bigger space.

“Young people who visit us will enjoy a safe space where they can explore at their own pace where a therapist will see and understand what calms them, rouses them and works best for them.

“With thanks to the additional funding we have received from Children in Need and RTE, so many more children and families will be able to enjoy a service they shouldn’t be excluded from.”

Centre Director at The Junction, Chris Flynn also welcomed the news.

He said: “The Junction has always been a family orientated scheme with strong links to the community and so we are delighted to now have Northern Ireland’s only fully accessible soft play onsite.

“It is extremely important to cater for all within our community and Sensory Kids offer a vital resource for those who need it. We are extremely proud they have chosen The Junction to run their services.”

Aiding development and providing support to families with ASD needs, Sensory Kids also offer various education programmes and therapy sessions which can be delivered both on and offsite.

Deputy Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey, Councillor Rosie Kinnear said: "As Deputy Mayor, I am thrilled to attend the opening of the new sensory hub by Sensory Kids, a transformative space designed to embrace and empower individuals of all abilities.

“This hub represents a commitment to inclusivity and ensuring that everyone in our community feels welcomed, understood, and valued. This innovative space creates an environment where sensory experiences are not only accommodated but celebrated.”