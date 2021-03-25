NI's General Teaching Council cannot function properly: chief

The General Teaching Council is riddled with dysfunction and bullying, leaving it unable to operate effectively, its chief executive and registrar has told Stormont's Education Committee.

Education Minister Peter Weir has set up a review of the industry body set up to regulate the teaching profession in Northern Ireland, amid concerns over how it operates.

Chief executive Sam Gallaher admitted he is fearful in the short term over the Council's ability to operate effectively.

Mr Gallaher, who has been in the post since 2018, painted a bleak picture of the Council he inherited for MLAs yesterday, and admitted that some members were only there to bring the organisation down.

And he said the body's powers have been undermined by significant gaps in legislation, which have never been addressed, meaning it can only become involved in cases of gross misconduct and has no say on any other disciplinary matters which remain the remit of schools.

Operating since 1998, the Council is made up of 33 members, with 14 elected to represent teachers, 15 nominated by other education bodies, and four ministerial appointments, although only one of those ministerial roles is currently occupied. It is funded by membership fees.

Mr Gallaher said that similar independent professional bodies in Scotland and Wales have significantly greater powers in regulation matters.

But the Council has been disrupted by allegations of bullying, the undermining of members and whistleblowing, meaning it has been unable to function properly. With a lack of powers to regulate adequately, fears were highlighted that under-performing teachers are remaining in schools.

The Department of Education indicated it was aware that 59 cases are currently listed as live by the GTC. It said it understood 38 of those have completed police and employer checks and come to a conclusion, but the Department is not privy to the outcome. Many of the remaining cases are outstanding and unable to be heard, and some of those teachers are still working in schools in Northern Ireland.

Mr Gallaher was unable to say there is no risk to children caused by the inadequacies of the body.

Committee member Pat Sheehan said he was "very concerned" at what he was hearing.

Concern was also expressed that no other members of the Council had attended the briefing following reports of fractious and flawed election processes and lengthy council meetings ending with no agreement.

Mr Gallaher told the committee "the concept is sound - the construct is not".

"Yes, some feel a level of harassment," he admitted, adding there had also been a dispute over the election of the current chair and vice-chair in 2019.

Questioned by committee chair Chris Lyttle MLA on why the Department of Education had not simply disbanded the organisation given the problems experienced, departmental official Alison Chambers said the decision had been to try to make it workable when reconstituted in October 2019, and that it would need primary legislation from Stormont to abolish the Council.

But she said the Department had continued to receive an extremely high volume of communication from members alleging leadership issues, a lack of common purpose, a lack of skills and timely decisions, as well as accusations of bullying, harassment and a deliberate undermining of staff and officers in the execution of their roles.

Appearing before the Education Committee on Tuesday, Peter Weir said he shared concerns, but given the review, had to be careful what he said.

Mr Sheehan said it was "astounding the Department had waited so long yet done nothing to rectify this".

"A blind man on a galloping horse can see the outcome of another review - why not move to primary legislation immediately?" he asked.

The chair and vice-chair of the General Teacher Council will now be invited to appear before the Education Committee to give evidence.