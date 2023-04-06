‘No alternative’ says NEU as members join teacher strike action

The National Education Union (NEU) has said that months of negotiations have proved fruitless for teachers and that a further full day of strike action was an inevitability with no end in sight to the dispute over pay and workloads.

Announcing that members would be joining with other unions in a full day of strike action on April 26, the NEU said things have only deteriorated in the profession since the start of talks over pay began last year.

The union said teachers have not seen an uplift in pay since April 2022, and the decision was made after months of negotiations with the Department of Education over issues such as pay, workload, and funding for schools.

According to NEU Regional Secretary Mark Langhammer, teachers in Northern Ireland “are facing significant challenges that are impacting their ability to deliver high-quality education to their students. These challenges include a lack of resources and support, increasing workload, and stagnant pay.

“Our members have been left with no choice but to take this action,” said Mr Langhammer.

“No meaningful progress has been made and inflation remains rampant. Energy-inflation in the UK over the past year has soared above 180% in the UK, whilst in France — with its publicly-owned EDF — energy costs have risen by only 4%.

“Privatised energy companies have used the crisis of the Nato/Russian war as an opportunity to blatantly profiteer off the backs of working people.”

The schools’ budget has been decimated, with cuts to Happy Healthy Minds, the Engage Programme and Free School Meal holiday payments announced in the last week.

“Teachers and parents are left to ‘make do and mend’ whilst the Chancellor’s budget provides a £4bn tax giveaway to benefit the wealthiest people in the UK,” he added.

“This handout for the richest 1% allows those with a £2m pension pot to pay up to £275,000 less in tax. The super-wealthy ‘1% brigade’ is the first priority for this government, not honest public servants. Our members have had enough.”

The strike of NEU and other unions is expected to have a significant impact on schools across the region.

The union has communicated all essential notifications to the employing authorities in line with the law in March.

Strike action will involve teachers from primary, post primary and special schools.