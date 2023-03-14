No guarantee ‘holiday hunger’ payments will continue over Easter

'Holiday Hunger' payments for families in need are only guaranteed until the end of March.

The Department of Education has been urged to clarify whether ‘holiday hunger’ payments will be made to families in need after the end of this month.

The £27 per fortnight payments help the families of over 96,000 children with the cost of meals during the holidays, but these were only promised to last until March.

Doubt has been cast on whether the payments will continue with the department citing ‘significant budgetary pressures’ as it waits to make a decision on the future of the scheme.

At a cost of around £22m a year, the payments have been made fortnightly to families during school holidays since 2020, but a long-term plan to continue them until 2025 was not agreed before the Executive collapsed 13 months ago.

With the Easter holidays falling early in April, it remains unclear if payments will continue.

“The Department of Education has been facilitating the School Holiday Food Grants (SHFG) on behalf of the Executive since July 2020,” the department said.

“The department is facing very significant budgetary pressures and a decision and an announcement on the SHFG scheme will be made once 2023/24 budgets are known.”

Sinn Fein education spokesperson Pat Sheehan said the department must ensure the payments are made to struggling families.

“Uncertainty over whether families will be paid holiday hunger payments over the Easter school holidays is deeply concerning,” he said.

“These payments are a lifeline for families that depend on free school meals and help ensure that children get a hot meal during school holidays.

“Many families are already struggling to put food on the table as living costs continue to rise, and stripping this payment away will only add to the hardship they face.”

UUP MLA Robbie Butler said the longer the political paralysis at Stormont continues, the greater the impact it is having on children and already struggling families.

“It is abhorrent that in the midst of the current cost of living crisis that some children across Northern Ireland might shortly be going hungry all because politics isn’t working here,” he said.

“The school holiday food grant was designed to ensure that nearly 100,000 of our children and young people could continue to have access to sufficient meals.

"Whilst I fully recognise that public finances need to be carefully handled, holding food back from the bellies of any children from financially vulnerable families – especially within the ongoing financial climate – should be strictly off limits.

"Yet that is exactly the prospect facing Northern Ireland as we approach the Easter holidays.

“The Department of Education in the absence of a Minister has a moral duty to extend these payments especially for the Easter break. That would allow time then for the entire initiative to hopefully be assessed by a new Minister and Executive whenever that happens.”

People Before Profit MLA Gerry Carroll said the failure to guarantee payments will leave thousands of parents in despair.

“A society where children go hungry is in desperate need of change,” he said.

“Parents and guardians should not have to worry about feeding their kids while the rich hoard obscene amounts of wealth.

“A progressive wealth tax could eradicate hunger almost overnight, but not a single establishment party at Stormont or Westminster has been prepared to fight for it.

“The Department of Education has instead had its budget slashed by the Tories. Our children will suffer the consequences.

“One in four children in the North were living in poverty before the cost-of-living crisis. Holiday hunger payments should have been extended as a matter of urgency.”