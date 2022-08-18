Northern Ireland A-level students achieve best results in the UK with 99.1% pass rate

Northern Ireland students have again topped the class across the UK in achieving top A-level grades.

Some 44% of those sitting the exams this year were awarded an A* or A.

While that may be down on 50.8% in 2021, when teacher-assessed grades were given, it is a big increase on 2019’s 29.4%, which is the last time pupils sat official exams.

The overall pass rate was also the highest in the UK at 99.1%. Again, that was down slightly from 99.4% last year, but higher than 98.4% in 2019.

The results are in line with the predictions of the CCEA.

Students sat fewer papers in most subjects this year when compared to 2019 and were not tested on some parts of courses to take account of disruption caused by the pandemic.

Education Minister Michelle McIlveen, who visited Strathearn School in Belfast to congratulate pupils, said the results were a testament to the remarkable work of students and staff over the last two years.

“This year has been exceptional. A good year all round considering where we’ve been and the challenges we’ve all had,” she said.

“We’ve had so much thrown into the mix for these pupils, but we’re all very positive. The discussions we’ve had with CCEA and universities show that we’re in a fairly good place when it comes to young people securing their spots on university courses.

Education Minister Michelle McIlveen has today congratulated A level and AS level students who received results following the first public examinations since 2019. Photo by Simon Graham

“We’re not seeing any real anomalies locally, perhaps on the mainland. But given the results that our young people have attained, Northern Ireland again has excelled.

“We have students who are very competitive. We’ve tried to come back to as normal a position as possible. The most important thing about this year is that we had a full set of examinations. The young people were able to participate in that.

“Whenever you speak to them, it’s been really important for them to feel that they have achieved this by themselves in many respects, against the backdrop of Covid and absences as well.

“They didn’t have face-to-face tuition throughout their A-level series so today is a really positive day. We need to congratulate our children for the resilience they have shown throughout these last couple of years, and also praise the support they have received from their teachers, which can’t be underestimated.

“It’s always an aspiration to see as many of our talented young people remain here. However, if they do decide to go away to continue their studies, we have to make it as attractive as possible for them to come back.”

More than 25,000 students across Northern Ireland received their results, with maths still the most popular subject at A-level, accounting for just under a tenth of the entries.

Though the full set of examinations was held, students did have the option to omit a unit of assessment in most subjects. There were also assessment adaptations, reduced coursework and contingency arrangements for those who missed an exam due to illness, as well as generous grading in recognition of the level of disruption experienced over the last few years. Most (88%) of the A-levels sat here were from the CCEA.

“Ms McIlveen added: “Working closely with CCEA, my department put in place bespoke assessment arrangements taking account of disruption while maintaining the credibility of the qualifications.

“I thank all those who have been involved in delivering this approach, including our schools and everyone involved in the examination and marking process. It has been a real partnership effort, which has resulted in a successful exam series.

“This year’s return to examinations marks a really positive step towards more normal teaching and assessment arrangements.”

Leah Scott, acting interim chief executive of the CCEA, said: “Despite the exceptional challenges students have faced, they have continued to perform well.

“These results reflect two years of hard work from our young people, schools, colleges and the wider school community. I pay tribute to their dedication and resilience as we returned to the first full summer examinations since 2019.”

However, there was a word of warning from the NASUWT.

“After celebrating today’s results, the attention of policymakers needs to focus on next year," said general secretary Dr Patrick Roach.

"Young people sitting exams in 2023 have also faced substantial disruption to their learning and they need to be supported with investment in education recovery. The results achieved today have been secured largely in spite of the support education has received.

“Teachers have pulled out all the stops for their pupils and deserve their hard work to be matched with a restorative above-inflation pay award.”