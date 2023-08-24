Northern Ireland education body cuts lunch spend after blowing £100k on sandwiches in three years

The Education Authority cut its spending on teachers’ lunches during and after the pandemic after blowing £100k on food in three years .

C2k, the information and communications network operated on behalf of what were the five Education and Library Boards, spent more than £100,000 on catering between 2013-2016.

Between 2016-2020, the overall expenditure on C2k catering services, which includes lunch, food and drinks, totalled £75,359.

In the 2020/2021 financial year and the 2021/22 financial year, it spent just over £1,000 – £613 and £491 respectively.

And in the 2022/23 financial year, spending upped to £9,623 – significantly lower than pre-pandemic levels.

In November last year, Chris Heaton-Harris told the EA savings of well over £100m would need to be made, something the EA has refused to do. Instead, it has cut services such as Engage, Healthy Happy Minds, extended schools funding and holiday school meal provision as it struggles to balance the books.

The Department of Education (DENI) faces a hugely depleted 2023/24 allocation of £66.4m, representing a 2.5% cut to its budget at a time when demand for services has increased, particularly for children with Special Educational Needs (SEN) (NI Affairs Committee, 2023).