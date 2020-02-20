Northern Ireland education sector needs £1.5bn in next three years

Education officials have warned that they will require an extra £427m in 2020/21 to meet the sector's financial needs.

However, a three-year projection by the Department of Education sees the demand rise to £570m in 2021/22 - and to £716m a year later.

The department's finance director Gary Fair outlined the requirement for the extra cash injection into the ailing system during yesterday's meeting of the education committee at Stormont.

The education budget is already one of Stormont's biggest at about £2bn a year, but after years of growing pressures across the system, an increase in funds is needed to address a mounting crisis.

The pressure on the sector has increased across a range of areas, Mr Fair told MLAs on the committee.

"The increase is needed to pay for things like a teachers' pay settlement, increasing special educational needs support costs and essential maintenance work," he said.

Many schools had "significant" maintenance problems, Mr Fair explained.

"All we've been able to do is fund the minimum, the real things that might hit the crisis point in terms of health and safety," he said.

"The reality is there's a lot of work required across the education estate."

An extra £44m is required to meet increased special educational needs for pupil support in mainstream schools, special schools and transport.

Mr Fair said that the department was also bidding for £23m for a voluntary exit scheme to allow around 200 teachers and an unspecified number of classroom assistants to leave their jobs early in a bid to "oxygenate" the system.

Alliance MLA and committee chairman Chris Lyttle asked Mr Fair how realistic the request for extra funding was.

Mr Fair warned that cuts to frontline services would have to be considered if significant money was not provided.

"Invariably, you're having to make people redundant and stop critical services that are having a significant impact on the educational welfare of children and young people," he said.

"If we don't get a significant proportion of what we're seeking here, we'll be in this position again. That's the reality."

Mr Fair also said extra funding would be needed to meet additional commitments agreed in the New Decade, New Approach (NDNA) deal, which restored devolved government at Stormont in January.

However, he noted that it was up to the Executive to decide which aspects should be taken forward and when.

"There's obviously discussions going on in terms of some of the detail within the NDNA agreement and whether that can be taken forward in the short term or perhaps longer term," he said.

A spokesperson for the Department of Education said: "The Department estimates that additional funding of around £427m would be required in 2020-21 to meet statutory and contractual commitments, develop and implement new strategies/frameworks and address education specific commitments set out in the New Decade, New Approach agreement. This includes estimated pay pressures of £148m, school pressures of £69m, £57m for new Strategies/Frameworks and £44m for Special Educational Needs."