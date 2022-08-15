Northern Ireland exam results helpline details released ahead of A level announcement

Students will be receiving exam results over the next two weeks

Northern Ireland’s examinations body, the Council for the Curriculum, Examinations and Assessment (CCEA), has announced details of its helpline for students ahead of this week’s A level results.

Over the next two weeks almost 60,000 pupils in Northern Ireland will be receiving their grades in GCE, GCSE, CoPE, Occupational Studies, Online Language Assessment (OLA) and Vocational Qualifications, the first group of pupils to have sat exams in the last three years following disruptions due to Covid-19.

On Thursday morning, over 25,000 pupils will receive their A level and AS results, and while grades are expected to fall back from the teacher awarded grades of last year, there are still mitigations in place to allow for the disruption pupils have coped with during their studies.

A total of 57,396 students will be receiving their results this year across all disciplines.

At A2/AS Level 25,652 students from 177 centres are awaiting results. 12,597 A Level students will receive grades on Thursday morning with 13,285 students receiving AS results.

A further 30,053 GCSE students from 247 centres will receive their results on Thursday, August 25.

CCEA said the Summer 2022 Approach to Grading will see generous grading as part of the arrangements for this years results, meaning outcomes will still be higher than those of pre pandemic years.

The body said it remained mindful of the effects of the pandemic and significant challenges faced by students with grade boundaries set to help ensure fairness for students

CCEA has set up a dedicated results helpline to offer advice and guidance to students receiving their summer 2022 results.

On A level results day on Thursday the helpline will open at 8am. From Friday to Friday, September 9, the helpline will be in operation from 9am until 5pm.

Anyone with queries regarding CCEA results can call 028 9026 1260, email helpline@ccea.org.uk, or log onto the CCEA website at www.ccea.org.uk/resultsday2022 to access the Frequently Asked Questions section.

CCEA’s Acting Interim Chief Executive, Leah Scott added: “On behalf of CCEA, I would like to pay tribute to students receiving their results this year and to recognise their teachers who have continued to support them during an exceptional period.

“This has been a particularly challenging time for everyone involved as we returned to the first full year of public examinations since 2019.

“Our dedicated helpline and experienced staff will be available to provide support with any queries students may have about their CCEA results. I would encourage any student to reach out to us or speak to their school if they need guidance or further information. Best wishes to everyone awaiting their results and I wish you well as you embark on the next stage of your education or career.”

CCEA has also worked with student-led charity Pure Mental to develop a well-being and support guide for all those awaiting results, available via the CCEA website.