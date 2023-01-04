Northern Ireland experts divided over Sunak’s maths plan

Tte UK is one of the few countries to not require our children to study some form of maths up to the age of 18

Northern Ireland experts are divided over compulsory maths for every student until they turn 18, with some arguing it is not the right time.

It comes after Prime Minister Rishi Sunak outlined proposals for schools in England, saying he wanted to “reimagine our approach to numeracy”.

The UK remains one of the few countries in the world that does not require children to study some form of maths until they are 18.

Mr Sunak’s proposals are seen as a move to combat high rates of innumeracy in England, but have opened a wider debate on the matter.

With Northern Ireland’s education system facing financial crisis, and with schools here receiving less per pupil in funding than elsewhere in the UK, any move to make it compulsory here would be controversial.

It would rest with the Council for the Curriculum, Examinations and Assessment (CCEA) to make any changes here.

The National Association of Head Teachers (NAHT) said there were far greater priorities.

Read more NI Protocol not on Rishi Sunak’s list of top priorities which include promise to halve inflation and deal with NHS waiting times

Liam McGuckin, principal at Greenisland Primary School and president of the union in Northern Ireland, called it “a half-hearted attempt to blame poor numeracy for Britain’s problems”.

Graham Gault, NI director of the NAHT, said it was a “distracting gimmick”.

Delivering his first major speech as Prime Minister, Mr Sunak said: “We need to re-imagine our approach to numeracy… the UK is one of the few countries to not require our children to study some form of maths up to the age of 18.

“Letting our children out into that world without those skills is letting our children down. I am now making numeracy a central objective of our education system.

“Improving education is the closest thing to a silver bullet there is.”

Mr McGuckin said: “I can understand where the Prime Minister is coming from. Children are leaving school without the fundaments of maths from a life perspective. But the timing of this is wrong. There are so many other things that should be a priority.

“We’re about to start back to school after Christmas and there will be a stepping up of industrial action from teaching staff. Schools have been chronically underfunded, they’re crumbling but things are stagnating. No one seems to be able to step up and do anything about these very basic problems we’ve been telling about for years.”

He added: “We should, I suppose, be grateful to the Prime Minister that he has given us a platform again, but there are much bigger issues than simply making mathematics a subject for all to carry on until they’re 18.

“There is a place for more emphasis on basic mathematics within learning for life and living. Young people know little about mortgages, car loans, necessities of life. That's not the maths he is talking about.”

Alliance MLA Sorcha Eastwood said there were other education priorities which needed attention first.

“It’s pointless having discussions about young people doing compulsory maths when the issue is access to education in general and working on skills and employability,” she said.

“We need more vocational options and to look at how our stagnant economy can be improved through gaining and getting skilled people.”

But there was some support from DUP MP Sammy Wilson, himself a former teacher.

“It’s a bit harsh to say this is a ploy to distract attention from all of the other difficulties the government is facing at present,” he said.

“I am appalled that we are one of the major economies in the world yet we don’t have children studying maths after age 16, and 50% of them don’t.

“You could argue that the timing could have been better, but it’s an important issue and important that we have a basic numeracy amongst the population, whether in terms of jobs, their own ability to deal with that data which they face every day. The PM is right that we need to give this greater emphasis.”

Dr William Kitchen from Stranmillis University said the role of mathematics should not be underplayed.

Dr Kitchen said: “In terms of the nuts and bolts of what the idea seems to be here, it’s a pretty uncontroversial idea.

“If we take a look at most of the developed countries across the world some element of mathematics is carried into the later stages of study.

“Very often in university programmes there are huge numbers that make some sort of mathematical component compulsory. These things are not necessarily new ideas.

“The details need to be very carefully thought out though. We need to avoid the temptation of extending children’s negative experience of mathematics for another two years. That’s where it comes down to making sure the messengers are front and centre in terms of what way we consider this, but also in terms of our curriculum considerations.”

Professor Mauro Paternostro, head of the School of Mathematics and Physics at Queen’s University, said Mr Sunak was right.

“In a world that is dominated by technology and information, mathematics is at the foundation of most of our daily activities,” he said.

“It underpins most things we do and hobbies or tasks that we are interested in — this is true not just for specialists or scientists.”