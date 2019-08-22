Northern Ireland GCSE students get their results

Mandatory Credit - Picture by Freddie Parkinson/Press Eye © Thursday 22 August 2019 Ballyclare High School, Rashee Road, Ballyclare. High performance from all the pupils in Ballyclare High School and Principal Dr Michelle Rainey has praised all her pupils for their hard work. Very proud mum and dad Joslyn and Darren Lavery with their daughter Natasha who passed her grades to study Health and Social Care.