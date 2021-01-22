Northern Ireland grammar schools decide against using academic criteria for pupil selection

Most of Northern Ireland’s grammar schools appear to have decided against using academic criteria to select pupils for the 2021/22 intake.

The deadline for selection criteria to be submitted to the Education Authority in the absence of transfer tests this year passed on Friday.

Banbridge Academy, which has more than 1,300 pupils, published admission guidelines without using any academic criteria and it is believed the majority of grammar schools will use a similar approach.

However, a small number are still considering if they can use information about a pupil’s past academic attainment as part of their criteria following the cancellation of transfer tests for this year.

In Banbridge Academy’s criteria, children will have had to have entered the AQE test even though it was cancelled.

Children who did not enter the test as they have only recently moved to Northern Ireland or have received more than half of their primary education outside the country will also be considered under a “special provisions” process.

Priority will then be given to children who have a brother or sister at the school, followed by primary seven pupils who will be the first in their family to transfer to a post-primary school.

They will then prioritise children from a number of primary schools “from which pupils have been admitted to Banbridge Academy in three out of the past five years”.

The remaining grammar schools are expected to publish their criteria next week ahead of the publication of all post-primary admissions details by the Education Authority on February 2.