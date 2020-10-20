Northern Ireland parents and teachers' transfer test fears revealed

More than two thirds of parents and teachers say they are extremely concerned about children taking the post-primary transfer test following the Covid-19 lockdown, according to a new survey.

The committee that scrutinises the work of Education Minister Peter Weir had sought the views of teachers and parents on post-primary transfer.

While the majority of grammar school entrance tests will largely proceed this winter, some have suspended their exams.

Admission tests have been delayed by about two months and are due to be held in January.

In July, Stormont's education committee launched an online survey to gather the opinions of parents and teachers which ran until September and received 8,538 responses.

Responding to how they felt about children taking the transfer test post-lockdown, 61% of parents and 64% of teachers said they were extremely concerned.

Parents were also asked how they felt about their children taking the tests following the lockdown, with 37% saying they thought children were unprepared and 21% felt that their children had been disadvantaged.

Issues including a possible second wave of coronavirus and access to computers or other home-based support were also addressed.

The survey also asked parents if they thought that the current post-transfer tests should be retained, reformed or abolished.

In response, 43% felt that the tests to select pupils should be abolished, 19% said they should be retained while 29% felt they should be reformed.

Young people were asked a similar question with 38% stating that they felt the tests should be abolished, 35% said they should be retained while 14% felt they should be changed.

Chris Lyttle, the Stormont education committee chair, said there should be "serious consideration" given to abolishing transfer tests for post-primary admissions.

He said: "These results show a significant percentage of people feel strongly enough to call for the removal of the tests entirely and serious consideration must now be given to abolishing them.

"The Assembly Education Committee will now bring a motion to the Assembly calling on Education Minister Peter Weir to outline contingency plans for transfer tests this year."

Last week, it emerged that schools which abandoned the transfer test in 2021 do not need formal approval from Mr Weir.

A Department spokesman said: "The Minister has not had an opportunity to consider the report. However, he supports the right of those schools that wish to use academic selection but accepts that not everyone will agree with that view."

He added that any legislation around academic selection remains "unchanged".