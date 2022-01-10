Northern Ireland principals given permission to use Engage sub teachers in classrooms

Permission has been given for head teachers to re-assign sub teachers from the Engage programme to classroom duties.

The Department of Education has given head teachers formal permission to re-assign substitute teachers who have been delivering the Engage programme to classroom duties in a bid to alleviate the pressure on staff shortages.

The move comes ahead of today’s NI Assembly recall to debate the pressure schools are facing amid rising Covid cases and staffing issues.

Principals has warned previously that the shortage of substitute teachers would been significantly contributed to by the decision to extend the Engage programme, which was aimed at limiting any long-term adverse impact of Covid by supporting pupils’ learning on their return to school through provision of high quality one to one, small group or team teaching support.

Northern Ireland’s five main teaching unions had called for the change in a document released on Monday morning outlining what school need to remain open over the next few weeks when the pressures on staffing levels are expected to increase.

The Northern Ireland Teachers’ Council (NITC) called for greater flexibility in how head teachers use the Engage programme.

“The Engage programme has shown to be a valuable tool within the recovery programmes for schools across all sectors,” the NITC said.

“The current staffing crisis has put pressures on teachers engaged in this programme needing to be utilised in other ways for short term periods.

“NITC asks that the Department provide a clear signal to schools that staff engaged for this work can be redirected across the school beyond the engage programme as required without prejudice and give schools an indication now that this scheme will be extended beyond the current timeframe the next academic year to allow for any disruptions in the programme.”

Meanwhile, a number of Northern Ireland schools have confirmed that some year groups will be reverting to remote learning this week due to the increasing staff absences.

Belfast Model School for Girls announced that due to Covid-related staff absences, Year 10 students will remain at home and learn remotely on Monday and Tuesday.

Principal Paula Stuart said: “Unfortunately, due to current levels of staff absence linked to the Covid-19 pandemic, there are insufficient teaching staff to deliver all lessons face to face as per the school timetable on site.

“To alleviate pressures, we have reluctantly taken the decision that Year 10 students will remain at home and learn remotely on Monday and Tuesday.

“Year 10 students should return to school on Wednesday January 12 at 8.45am.

“Lessons and resources will be available for Year 10 students via Google classroom.”

Mercy College Belfast has also made the decision which will affect a number of year groups.

The school has informed parents and guardians that from Monday, Years 8 to 11 will have some staggered remote learning days.

Fiona Kane, principal of St Ronan’s College in Lurgan, said her school is also facing significant disruption due to Covid-related absences among both staff and pupils.

The principal had revealed before Christmas that the school was developing a contingency plan to prioritise GCSE and A-Level students for classroom-based learning.

The plan means some other year groups will be asked to learn at home on certain days so remaining staff can provide classroom cover for pupils who are due to sit exams.

“We’ve a schedule communicated out there to parents, it’s on a rotational basis and I know a lot of schools, a lot of my principal colleagues, are doing exactly the same,” Ms Kane told BBC’s Good Morning Ulster.

“We want to keep as many children in school, in face-to-face lessons, as possible and Year 12 and Year 14 - the GCSE and A-Level classes - are the priority, so they will remain in school.”