Northern Ireland school principals union begins ballot on strike action

A union which represents school principals in Northern Ireland has begun a ballot of its members on strike action.

The National Association of Head Teachers represents principals and vice-principals in about two-thirds of schools.

They will be asked whether they back strike action or action short of a strike in a ballot that will be open for two weeks.

Read more Head teacher union to ballot members over possible strike

The vote will close on September 30.

The NAHT is the only one of five main teaching unions here not engaged in industrial action.

They had previously indicated they would go ahead with the ballot unless concerns about workload, school support and the inspection process were addressed.

Four teaching unions are involved in an ongoing dispute with employing bodies over pay and other matters.

The NAHT has said it's resulted in an increased workload for school leaders.

"We will work towards minimising any impact upon learners and their families," said Geri Cameron, NAHT's president in Northern Ireland.

"Any action will be directed towards the employers who have failed to end the dispute, which focuses on workload, the inspection process, consultation and support for schools.

"NAHT remains open to further negotiations with the employers to find a resolution that will positively impact upon the work life of school leaders."