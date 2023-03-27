Northern Ireland school tables: Statistics paint picture of a still divided society

Many schools do not have a single Catholic or Protestant pupil enrolled, statistics for secondary controlled schools, secondary Catholic maintained schools, voluntary Grammar schools, controlled Grammar schools, and other maintained secondary schools published in full show – Northern Ireland integrated schools data will be published on Tuesday

Northern Ireland remains a deeply divided society when it comes to the education of our children. Department of Education statistics published below show there is still a long way to go before our education system begins to resemble those in the rest of the UK, where parents choose the post-primary school their children will attend based on location rather than religion.