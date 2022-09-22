Northern Ireland schools burning through budgets to fund three-fold energy cost rise

Schools are facing a three-fold increase in heating costs this winter, with many looking at even higher energy costs due to old buildings and single glazed windows.

The authorities are coming under more pressure to introduce measures to help schools combat the rising costs, with limited budgets being burnt through to keep classrooms warm

The Education Authority has warned schools to anticipate the huge hike in cost, but SDLP education spokesperson Daniel McCrossan said the crisis is “happening right now”, with existing school budgets in no position to stretch throughout the winter months.

The Department of Education said energy costs will be “given due priority in any future discussions on the budget,” and said it anticipates measures to help households, businesses and the public sector will provide some relief for schools.

But Mr McCrossan said this was not “a crisis waiting to happen”.

“This is already unfolding before our eyes,” the West Tyrone MLA said.

“It is clear that schools cannot pay the bills that are now coming their way. Our education system is already under huge pressures and existing budgets just won’t stretch.”

The Education Authority has advised some schools that heating costs will be three times higher than usual, but the cost of living crisis has seen even basic provisions like photocopying paper rise in cost.

“In one school that has risen from £359 last year to £900 this year,” said Mr McCrossan.

“Given the announcement that schools in England, Scotland and Wales are getting funding to deal with heating costs, it is essential that we see both the Education Minister and Finance Minister act quickly and instruct their departments to work together to announce these additional resources for our schools to deal with these unavoidable extra education costs.”

A spokesperson for the Department of Education said: “We understand the challenges faced by schools arising from increased energy costs. Officials from the department and the Education Authority continue to keep the situation under review to ensure that the estimated energy cost pressures which schools face are given due priority in any future discussions on the budget

"However, it is anticipated the recent announcement of support from the UK Government for households, businesses and public sector organisations facing rising energy bills will help mitigate against increasing energy costs.”

In February this year it was announced that schools were receive an extra £5m towards energy costs, with the education sector then facing an expected £13m increase in energy costs.

There remains a continuing pressure on school budgets and with no end in sight to the high cost of energy, without additional support there are fears cuts will need to be made in other areas to keep pupils and staff warm.