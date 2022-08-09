Northern Ireland schools charging up to £600 for uniform told to ‘wise up’ by Children’s Commissioner

Schools charging as much as £600 for parents to buy branded uniforms have been told to “wise up” by the Commissioner for Children and Young People.

Koulla Yiasouma hit out at those secondary schools and grammar schools charging a premium for specific items of clothing amid increasing pressure on parents, as the commissioner said the problem is “only going to get worse”.

She called on school boards of governors to be “more flexible and inclusive” and also said the current school uniform grant in Northern Ireland is “nowhere near enough”.

It comes as a parent told BBC NI she had to use her own birthday money to buy her three children’s uniforms and said her grammar school son was previously given detention for not wearing a school branded coat over his blazer when it was raining.

Last month a survey from the Irish League of Credit Unions (ILCU) reported that more than seven in 10 parents surveyed in Northern Ireland said the cost of school uniforms and equipment is hitting their finances heavily.

The figure was 10% more than in 2021 and said parents are now spending an average of £826 for every secondary school child and £756 for those at primary school.

Speaking to BBC NI’s Good Morning Ulster Ms Yiasouma said there are “humongous inconsistencies” across schools and said prices for a single uniform can be as high as £600.

“That is just out of the reach of so many of our parents and adds to the anxiety families are facing and it is only going to get worse,” she said.

“We have forgotten what the point of school uniforms is.

“If you are struggling with buying uniform, have a conversation with the school and let them know what is going on.

“Teachers and school leaders are going through this, but I would have expected by now the boards of governors would have come up with a more flexible and inclusive school uniform policy.”

The Department of Education has recently announced an uplift of 20% in the school uniform grant, however it said the onus remains on schools and boards of governors to manage requirements.

The commissioner said the current grant is “nowhere near enough”.

“I do think school uniform grants should be higher, but I actually think schools themselves need to meet the government halfway on this,” she added.

“We are long past the time in Northern Ireland that we need to stop leaving this up to boards of governors... many are found wanting here.”

Meanwhile, one parent of three children outlined to BBC NI the significant expense she has incurred for her son who goes to a grammar school.

Named Stacey on the programme, she also revealed her child was previously disciplined by the school for wearing a non-regulated overcoat.

“One shop supplies the uniform, so there is no competition out there. You stand there for hours in this one shop because everybody is going to the same shop,” she said.

“I know last year I couldn’t afford to get my son an overcoat and he got detention because he put a black coat over his blazer. I felt pretty guilty for that because I couldn’t afford to get him a coat.

“I have had to rely on my parents for helping me. It was my birthday and I am using my birthday money to buy my children’s uniforms.

“It is a lot of money it is so much when you have three children and you are adding it all up.”