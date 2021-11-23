Northern Ireland schools still divided despite £1bn spent on tackling issue

Report shows 93% of children still educated with pupils from the same religion

Around £1bn has been spent in the last 10 years on initiatives to bridge the divisions cause by segregated education, a new report has revealed

Around 93% of children in Northern Ireland are still attending schools that are largely segregated along religious/ethnic lines.

The latest in a series of UNESCO Transforming Education reports from Ulster University said there would need to be “courage and ambition” shown by political leaders to radically change the system.

It added that an Independent Review of Education needs to formulate a move away from the status quo and towards action that “tackles the outcomes of such divisions in fundamental ways”.

The report highlights the differences between integrated and shared education.

And while it welcomes the move towards ‘shared education’, it found that while that may have created increased opportunities for closer co-operation and collaboration between schools and their pupils, the divided and divisive structure of education has not been addressed.

“Shared and integrated education represent markedly different responses to this state of affairs. Integration has an ideal at its heart; it is organic and parent-led and integrated schools form combined communities not reliant on another school to enable reconciliation,” the report said.

“On the other hand, shared education is a pragmatic response to slow growth of integrated schooling; while it had its roots in many educational initiatives, it has been developed largely by academics. Schools involved in shared education are reliant on another school to facilitate reconciliation aims.

“Educating children and young people of different backgrounds together in the classroom was what the Northern Ireland Executive committed to in the New Decade, New Approach document, but that wording is open to very different interpretations.

“The general model of schooling does more to contribute to the underlying causes of conflict than it does to peace.”

The report stated that integrated schools are initiated and established by parents, while shared education programmes are promoted and supported by the Education Authority (EA), guided by school leaders and endorsed by boards of governors — with nominal parental representation.

“Integrated and shared education are fundamentally different, but they are not necessarily mutually incompatible,” it said.

“Numerous shared education programmes feature schools that are integrated.

"The Department of Education has also suggested that shared education may provide a stepping stone on the path to establishing a fully integrated school.

“But the system of education that emerged 100 years ago no longer represents the aspirations and visions held by many. Vague notions of religious and cultural supremacy, fed from generation to generation, are now truly at odds with where most people in Northern Ireland are really heading.

“It is to be hoped that the Independent Review of Education will examine the divisions and recommend action which tackles the outcomes of such divisions in fundamental ways.

“In turn, political leaders need to step out from behind their respective flags and demonstrate the courage and ambition required to radically change the system — preserving the status quo by shoring up the current system is neither fiscally nor socially prudent.

“There is still a clear appetite among the population of Northern Ireland for schools which educate young people together, in the same classrooms, every day,” the report added, but said the appetite isn’t being served as political leadership continues “to demonstrate antipathy or ambivalence towards supporting the growth of integrated education.

“Shared education is costly and logistically complex,” it said.

“It generally necessitates the physical movement of students between schools to make it happen.

"Thus, significant financial investment has been required to establish and support the development of shared education.”

The report also said that the approach to teacher training is also inhibiting progress.

“If those teachers who have been educated in a culturally encapsulated setting (and others) model the Northern Irish tendency to polite avoidance of controversial issues, then they may actually be educating future generations in how to avoid engaging with the very issues that need to be addressed in order to achieve some degree of inter-community reconciliation.”