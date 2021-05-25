Northern Ireland student faces four years in a camper van over Dublin rent costs

It’s got all that I need, she says after accommodation proved unaffordable

Solution: Conni Dawson from Enniskillen, who plans to live in her camper van while she studies at UCD

The cost of accommodation in Dublin has driven one student from Northern Ireland to come up with a unique approach to finding somewhere to live as she starts her four-year degree course at UCD.

Conni Dawson (28), originally from Enniskillen, has decided the only option she has is to stay in a converted camper van.

And while living in the camper van isn’t completely new to Conni, who has toured Ireland as a musician, she admitted she never thought she’d be making it her home for the next four years.

“To be honest, if I didn’t have it, I just wouldn’t be going to university,” said Conni, who is currently living in Co Clare on the west coast of Ireland and plans to start studying landscape architecture in September.

Sky-high rentals in Dublin, her music career grinding to a halt through Covid and the lack of any additional student finance options meant it looked for a while as if Conni’s hopes of returning to her studies would have to be parked.

“I just couldn’t afford it,” she said. “If I could get something for €300 or €400 a month I would rent, but it’s just not affordable, not on student money.”

Read more NI housing market: How much your home is worth

But parking of a different nature could well have come to her rescue.

“I originally got the van in February 2020 with the idea of touring around Europe over the summer, but that never happened. I got stuck in Co Clare for Covid,” said Conni, who had been performing as a full-time harpist when the pandemic saw her ability to earn disappear overnight.

“When it all happened we thought it would be a couple of weeks so I went there and figured it would be a nice place to hang out for a short while,” she said. “As it became more and more apparent that the music industry wasn’t going to be coming back in a hurry, I started looking at my other options and decided to go back to university.”

While that may have seemed an easy decision to make, the reality of what she would be facing soon became apparent.

“As I was at my parents’ home during Covid I’m not eligible for funding for university. If it wasn’t for the van then I just wouldn’t go as I’m not willing to take out a loan to pay for housing for four years.

“I thought I have the van, why not? I can make this work.”

Far from slumming it, Conni’s converted van comes equipped with a kitchen, living room and a bed.

“It’s a big van. It’s kitted out with everything I need apart from a shower,” she said. “But I’m hoping to be able to use the facilities on campus at the university.”

The only other obstacle is where to park it up when she is in the city.

“The student’s union at UCD has already been in touch and will be trying to help arrange a parking permit,” she said.

“That would be great. I’m hoping I can park there during the day and drive out and find somewhere to park it for the night.”

She did admit to being wary of being branded as a ‘traveller’ though.

“You don’t want people knocking on the door and asking you to move on,” she said.

“I’ll try and be inconspicuous and not stay in any spot too long. I hope they’ll understand I’m a student who can’t afford anything else.”