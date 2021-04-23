Northern Ireland teacher waiting year for surgery facing redundancy

Diagnosed with a kidney tumour in January 2020, 'Tracey's' first planned surgery in March 2020 was delayed as the first wave of the virus hit. (Anthony Devlin/PA)

A teacher from Londonderry has spoken of how waiting over a year for cancer surgery has also left her facing redundancy.

Using the name Tracey to protect her identity, the woman in her 50s first spoke of her ordeal on the BBC Stephen Nolan programme yesterday morning.

Diagnosed with a kidney tumour in January 2020, her first planned surgery in March 2020 was delayed as the first wave of the virus hit. By August, an MRI scan revealed her tumour had grown, which saw her placed on a surgery waiting list.

Since October, she has now been waiting with her “bag packed” beside the phone with no answers in sight.

The pandemic has seriously affected cancer services in Northern Ireland, with Health Minister Robin Swann admitting people were waiting “too long”.

"It messes with your head, because you know there are people in a worse situation," Tracey told the Belfast Telegraph.

"That back and forth for a year, you just can't move on with anything.

"You don't even get a phone call from your GP, literally nothing. Thank God I have a supportive family, it's just frightening to know that's how stretched the health service is that you can't even get a phone call."

She said as the health service fought to save the lives of Covid patients on a daily basis, those with longer term illnesses felt left behind.

Having waited for over six months, she said her pre-operation assessment had now expired.

"That means I'll have to go through all that again. I was told at the start of April things would definitely move for me, but yesterday I was told my assessment was out of date."

She said staff she spoke to at Belfast City Hospital more than shared her frustration.

The surgery delays have also placed her under financial strain, after working for nearly 30 years as a teacher.

"Because I'm a school teacher I couldn't go on furlough and I was off on sick leave. That ran out, so I had no wages coming in at all," she said.

"I actually now have received a letter from my work place to say they may have to consider terminating my contract. People don't actually believe this is going on."

The Department of Health has been contacted for comment.