Northern Ireland teachers ready to strike over ‘inadequate and insulting’ pay offer

Union to discuss prolonged walkout at annual conference today

An “inadequate and insulting” pay offer will be top of the agenda when Ireland’s biggest teaching union holds its annual conference in Enniskillen today.

More than 200 delegates from the Irish National Teachers’ Organisation (Into) are expected to gather at the Killyhevlin Hotel over the next two days.

They will discuss an emergency motion which could give them the option to vote for a prolonged campaign of industrial action over their pay dispute with the Department of Education and their employers.

Senior Into official Gerry Murphy said the offer fell well below what the teaching profession expected and deserved after “a pandemic which rocked every aspect of everyone’s lives for two years”.

“The reward has been a derisory pay offer which calls into question the value that Stormont and the employing bodies place upon them,” he added.

“It’s also the case that this offer, which in real terms is nowhere near the 3.2% over two years the Education Minister has been claiming, makes no allowance for the state of inflation.”

He said if engagement with the Department of Education failed to achieve an acceptable deal, the union would “use whatever means it has at its disposal to get what its members deserve”.

Education Minister Michelle McIlveen said she was disappointed at the lack of progress in negotiations following the rejection of the offer by the Northern Ireland Teaching Council (NITC).

“Management had offered a two-year pay deal worth circa 3.2%. This would have seen the removal of the bottom point of the teachers’ pay scale and the addition of a further point at the top of the scale, with a similar approach applied to each of the pay ranges,” she added.

“This pay offer had been made despite a very difficult financial situation. I had hoped that this would have led to a completion of the pay negotiations during the mandate. Management are now taking time to consider how to progress the matter, and my officials have already re-engaged with NITC representatives.”

Separately, the Nipsa trade union said it remained ready to enter into “meaningful negotiations” as a strike by education welfare officers continued.

Some 130 of its members are taking part in industrial action that started on Wednesday.

Nipsa assistant secretary Alan Law said: “Education welfare officers play an important role.

“They are instrumental in ensuring that attendance levels improve. They work with families to ensure that this happens.”

He said Nipsa had tabled a series of proposals for the Education Authority (EA) to consider, but they were rejected.

“A counter-proposal has been made by the EA which does not satisfy the demands of the Nipsa pay parity claim,” he added.

“Education welfare officers considered it and rejected it. They have instructed Nipsa to proceed with the planned strike action.”

A spokesperson for the EA said: “We are committed to negotiations with Nipsa to find a resolution to the education welfare officer pay dispute. Constructive engagement is ongoing.

“We will continue to do everything possible to make sure that the needs of our children and young people who use the service are addressed throughout this period.”