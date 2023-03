Northern Ireland Transfer Tests 2021: Answers for Transfer Test practice papers

Find out how your child performed in our practice papers by downloading our answer sheets.

Each day from Monday November 30 to Saturday December 5, we will be publishing a full AQE style practice paper and a full GL style practice paper in the Belfast Telegraph and on the website and app.

Brought to you in partnership with TransferTests.co.uk, these papers are designed to help you and your child prepare for the rescheduled Transfer Test examinations in January 2021.

Once your child has completed the papers you can download the corresponding answer sheets here:

- AQE paper 1 answer sheet: Monday November 30- AQE paper 2 answer sheet: Tuesday December 1- AQE paper 3 answer sheet: Wednesday December 2- AQE paper 4 answer sheet: Thursday December 3- AQE paper 5 answer sheet: Friday December 4- AQE paper 6 answer sheet: Saturday December 5

- GL English paper 1 answer sheet: Monday November 30- GL English paper 2 answer sheet: Tuesday December 1- GL English paper 3 answer sheet: Wednesday December 2- GL Maths paper 1 answer sheet: Thursday December 3- GL Maths paper 2 answer sheet: Friday December 4- GL Maths paper 3 answer sheet: Saturday December 5

If you require answers to the practice papers which ran from Monday October 26 to Saturday October 31, you can download them here:

- AQE paper 1 answer sheet: Monday October 26- AQE paper 2 answer sheet: Tuesday October 27- AQE paper 3 answer sheet: Wednesday October 28- AQE paper 4 answer sheet: Thursday October 29- AQE paper 5 answer sheet: Friday October 30-AQE paper 6 answer sheet: Saturday October 31

- GL English paper 1 answer sheet: Monday October 26- GL English paper 2 answer sheet: Tuesday October 27- GL English paper 3 answer sheet: Wednesday October 28- GL Maths paper 1 answer sheet: Thursday October 29- GL Maths paper 2 answer sheet: Friday October 30- GL Maths paper 3 answer sheet: Saturday October 31