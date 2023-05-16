Northern Ireland young people rated fifth in world for reading

Northern Ireland pupils among best readers in the world (PA) — © Danny Lawson

Young people aged between nine and 10 in Northern Ireland are amongst the best readers in the world, according to an international study.

Children here significantly outperformed those in 52 of 56 participating countries in the 2021 Progress in International Reading Literacy Study (PIRLS).

However, children from the Republic of Ireland and Singapore were found to have performed better than local pupils in the study.

The research was carried out for the Department of Education by the National Foundation for Educational Research.

It looked at data from a sample of nine and 10-year-old pupils, their parents, their teachers and head teachers.

The report has been carried out on a five-yearly cycle since 2001. Northern Ireland participated for the third time in 2021, having previously participated in 2016 and 2011.

The Department of Education’s permanent secretary Dr Mark Browne said: “The PIRLS report highlights that our primary school pupils continue to perform strongly in reading in 2021, and that our overall reading score has increased significantly compared to 2011 when our pupils first took part in PIRLS.

“I am very pleased to note that almost a quarter of our pupils reached the Advanced International Benchmark.

“This was the third highest percentage internationally. I pay credit to all those primary school teachers and principals who worked so hard to make this happen.

“It is a fantastic achievement and demonstrates the strength of the primary curriculum and the high levels of attainment achieved by pupils in our primary schools.

“Results from PIRLS show that our pupils’ confidence in reading has remained high as in previous PIRLS cycles.

“The study also reveals parents in Northern Ireland reported one of the highest percentages of pupils that were often exposed to early literacy activities.

“This was much higher than the international average and highlights the crucial role parents and guardians play in helping to develop their children from an early age.”