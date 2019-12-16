Northern Ireland's 'singing nurse' set to graduate

A student nurse who became a social media star after she was filmed singing to a patient will graduate from Ulster University today.

Brittany McArthur, from Ballykelly in Co Londonderry, went viral in May after she was spotted performing Amazing Grace on a ward at Altnagelvin Hospital.

The footage showed the young nurse, who was not aware she was being filmed, singing to 87-year-old grandmother Nellie Barr.

Brittany said she was shocked at her sudden fame earlier this year.

"To be honest I still can't believe it happened," she said.

"I didn't know the video was being taken until I was tagged in a social media post that had over 10,000 views. I have never been one for liking the attention, so I still find it strange that my colleagues and people I care for still refer to me as the singing nurse."

Studying at Ulster University's Magee Campus, Brittany said she developed her knowledge and passion for caring and is now looking ahead to commencing a career in the nursing field.

"I have always loved working with people and did a lot of volunteering from a young age," she said.

"I knew I wanted to make a difference and what better way to do that than becoming a nurse. Not only that, but nursing opens many windows of opportunity and there are various avenues of work to go into, including research, teaching, working in various settings - the possibilities are endless.

"Currently working within the Western Trust as a nurse, I have big plans to continue my career in nursing and feel it is the perfect place for me to develop as many new skills as I can, and find my feet as a newly qualified nurse.

"In the future I would be delighted to return to Ulster University and potentially study a specialist practice course."

Brittany said there are "hundreds upon hundreds of nurses and nursing assistants who are making a great difference to people's lives".

"That may mean they are singing a song they enjoy, taking the time to listen or making them a cup of tea," she added.