November date for P7 pupils to sit transfer test

The Post Primary Transfer Consortium (PPTC) has announced Saturday, November 13 as the date for its test for Primary 7 pupils here.

The test is used by many grammar schools to select pupils for intake, and will be based on English and mathematics.

Although there were appeals by parents for the exams to be held in the pupils’ own primary schools, they will continue to be held in PPTC-approved centres.

PPTC said the papers will be “significantly modified to take account of the disruption to formal education experienced by pupils and the desire of parents and teachers that the assessment be held in November rather than later in the school year”.

“The entrance assessment will be held in PPTC centres,” it added.

“That will ensure all pupils have the same experience, with all appropriate Covid safeguards in place.

“As far as possible, pupils from the same primary school class bubbles will be registered to sit the assessment in the same PPTC centre.

"Specification guides will be available in the week beginning May 17.

"For English, these will set out specific steps that have been taken to reduce the overall demand of the assessment — for example, by reducing the number of comprehension passages from three to two.

“For mathematics, the specification will show that the overall demand of the assessment has also been reduced — for example, by limiting the number of topic areas which will be assessed.”

Pressure had been mounting for clarity on plans for the transfer test after nine schools recently announced plans to use alternative criteria for the selection of pupils.

PPTC runs the transfer tests predominately for Catholic grammar schools.

The other organising body, the Association for Quality Education (AQE), has not yet announced any date.

However, it has indicated it will also be pressing ahead with plans to hold the tests in November.

A statement on the AQE website reads: “We apologise for the slight delay in the opening of registrations for the 2021/22 academic year.

“As the safety and wellbeing of the children is our top priority we are continuing to monitor the situation regarding the Covid-19 restrictions in parallel with ongoing discussions with our member schools.

“We aim to have this updated no later than May 14. We greatly appreciate your patience.”