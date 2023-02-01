Nursery school sorry for discriminating against little girl with Down’s syndrome

Amelie forced to start class 15 minutes later than her friends

A north Down nursery school has apologised to the mother of a Down’s syndrome child who was forced to miss 15 minutes of class every day.

Trinity Nursery School in Bangor admitted treating Amelie Cummins differently because of her disability.

The little girl’s parents, Michelle and Alan, said the school forced her to start later than other pupils even though she had a dedicated classroom assistant and a Statement of Special educational needs.

They also claimed the school had requested they pick up their daughter 15 minutes earlier than other pupils, but they refused and removed Amelie from Trinity in December 2020, three months after she started.

The parents have now settled a disability discrimination case against the school.

Michelle said while she was glad “the most difficult two years of her life” were over, she was yet to come to terms with what the family had been put through.

“We just wanted Amelie to have the same opportunities starting school as any other child,” she added.

“It was a very difficult time. I still can’t believe the school made our daughter miss 15 minutes of her education every day because of her disability.

“She was made to feel different from the start of every day. We felt we had no option but to remove her.”

Amelie Cummins with her parents Michelle and Alan — © PA

Their case was lodged with the Special Educational Needs and Disability Tribunal and supported by the Equality Commission.

“We felt we had to take this on. Had we accepted it, we would have been as discriminatory as the school,” Michelle said.

“Amelie has since had a very positive experience in another nursery school and is currently thriving in primary school. Her new school showed more support in a 10-minute phone call than we had received in all the time at Trinity Nursery.

“It has affected us as a family. We’re still processing what we’ve been put through.

“We’ve spent two years surrounded by legal papers, only for the nursery school to come back and say sorry [and say] they had failed Amelie. There was no need for us to have fought this for more than two years.

“We had to make the decision to remove Amelie from the school. It was difficult. She had friend groups, and we had to take her away from that environment and place her with new children she didn’t know. I hope she’s young enough to forget it, but you have to remember this was a little girl, pre-vocal, who was made to feel different.

“She was quiet in the school but came alive when I called to pick her up. I had never been allowed to go into the school to help her settle.

“As a family, the burden of proof fell on us. It wasn’t easy to sit in tribunals and be cross-examined. That’s all had a big impact on us.

“Time can be a great healer, and Amelie is now thriving at primary school, though we wanted her to do two years at nursery, so she started primary a year late.

“It shouldn’t have happened this way. We would have been as bad as Trinity Nursery had we sat back and accepted it, but it has been a shocking time for us, the worst few months of our lives.

“We can only hope that by challenging this behaviour, no other disabled child will face a similar situation.

“We couldn’t have got this far without the Equality Commission. We can’t thank them enough for the support they have shown us as a family.”

Amelie Cummins — © PA

In settling the case, Trinity Nursery accepted treating Amelie less favourably because of her disability and failing to make reasonable adjustments for her.

It also apologised to her and her parents for any upset.

Equality Commission senior legal officer Mary Kitson, who supported the family through the case, said the outcome should serve as a warning to schools that all children should be treated the same.

“It is unacceptable that any pupil would be treated less favourably because of their disability,” she added.

“Amelie’s parents wanted her to have the same educational experience as the other children but felt they were met with barriers because of her disability. It’s all had a very damaging impact.

“All children must be provided with opportunities to flourish at school, regardless of whether or not they have a disability.

“We welcome, as part of the settlement terms, Trinity Nursery School’s agreement to work with the commission in respect of its duties under disability discrimination legislation and good practice in education.”