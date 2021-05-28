Oral exams for NI GCSE and A-level language qualifications scrapped

The spoken assessments in language exams have been dropped. Photo: PA

Northern Ireland school pupils will no longer be tested on their speaking abilities in French, Irish, German or Spanish for assessments.

Oral language examinations have been dropped from all language qualifications at GCSE, AS and A-level by the Northern Ireland exams board.

However, a pupil could still take a test, but were under no obligation to do so.

The Council for the Curriculum, Examinations & Assessment (CCEA) published the changes to the exams in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

It means pupils will only be examined on listening to, reading and writing the language they are studying.

Education Minister Peter Weir recently said GCSE, AS and A-level exams in Northern Ireland would again take place in the 2021/22 school year but pupils taking those qualifications through CCEA would sit “significantly fewer” exams in each subject.

Summer exams were cancelled in 2020 and 2021 due to the pandemic and schools were asked to calculate grades for their pupils.

In previous years, Spanish GCSE pupils accounted for 25% of their overall mark by holding a conversation with their teacher. This allocation has now been dropped, along with similar moves in other language subjects.

Speaking to the BBC, modern languages education lecturer Dr Ian Collen at Queen’s University Belfast (QUB) said it was a “regrettable” move. He expressed concern the move would devalue the role of language assistants in schools.

“For many pupils ‘knowing’ the language means being able to speak it; pupils often enjoy and score well in the speaking assessment,” he said.

“In my opinion, it would have been preferable to remove the writing examination at GCSE and the literature/film papers at AS and A-level.

“Further, a language assistant can greatly enhance pupils’ spoken work, as well as provide valuable cultural insight.

“I have a concern that this decision will mean that the emphasis on this valuable resource will be temporarily devalued.”

CCEA told the BBC a student studying languages could take the speaking exams if they wanted to, but there was “no obligation” to do so.